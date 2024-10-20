Skip to main content
pH of Strong Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

  • Strong Acid
    Substance that completely ionizes in water, producing equal concentration of hydrogen ions.
  • Strong Base
    Substance that fully dissociates in water, often producing multiple hydroxide ions per molecule.
  • Ionization
    Process by which a molecule dissociates into ions when dissolved in water.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Positively charged ion produced by the ionization of acids in water.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Negatively charged ion produced by the dissociation of bases in water.
  • Calcium Ion
    Positively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of calcium hydroxide.
  • Hydride Ion
    Negatively charged ion considered equivalent to hydroxide in strong base calculations.
  • Amide Ion
    Negatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.
  • Oxide Ion
    Negatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.
  • pH
    Measure of hydrogen ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of H+.
  • pOH
    Measure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of OH-.
  • Molarity
    Concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Dissociation
    Separation of a compound into ions in solution, characteristic of strong acids and bases.
  • Equation
    Mathematical representation of the relationship between pH and pOH, summing to 14.
  • Concentration
    Amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial for calculating pH and pOH.