pH of Strong Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards
Back
pH of Strong Acids and Bases definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Strong AcidSubstance that completely ionizes in water, producing equal concentration of hydrogen ions.
- Strong BaseSubstance that fully dissociates in water, often producing multiple hydroxide ions per molecule.
- IonizationProcess by which a molecule dissociates into ions when dissolved in water.
- Hydrogen IonPositively charged ion produced by the ionization of acids in water.
- Hydroxide IonNegatively charged ion produced by the dissociation of bases in water.
- Calcium IonPositively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of calcium hydroxide.
- Hydride IonNegatively charged ion considered equivalent to hydroxide in strong base calculations.
- Amide IonNegatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.
- Oxide IonNegatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.
- pHMeasure of hydrogen ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of H+.
- pOHMeasure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of OH-.
- MolarityConcentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
- DissociationSeparation of a compound into ions in solution, characteristic of strong acids and bases.
- EquationMathematical representation of the relationship between pH and pOH, summing to 14.
- ConcentrationAmount of a substance in a given volume, crucial for calculating pH and pOH.