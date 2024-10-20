pH of Strong Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Strong Acid Substance that completely ionizes in water, producing equal concentration of hydrogen ions.

Strong Base Substance that fully dissociates in water, often producing multiple hydroxide ions per molecule.

Ionization Process by which a molecule dissociates into ions when dissolved in water.

Hydrogen Ion Positively charged ion produced by the ionization of acids in water.

Hydroxide Ion Negatively charged ion produced by the dissociation of bases in water.

Calcium Ion Positively charged ion resulting from the dissociation of calcium hydroxide.

Hydride Ion Negatively charged ion considered equivalent to hydroxide in strong base calculations.

Amide Ion Negatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.

Oxide Ion Negatively charged ion treated as equivalent to hydroxide in pH calculations.

pH Measure of hydrogen ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of H+.

pOH Measure of hydroxide ion concentration, calculated as the negative logarithm of OH-.

Molarity Concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Dissociation Separation of a compound into ions in solution, characteristic of strong acids and bases.

Equation Mathematical representation of the relationship between pH and pOH, summing to 14.