17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
Strong Acids and Bases
pH of Strong Acids and Bases Example
An aqueous solution of HBrO4 has a pH of 4.34. Find the molar concentration of HBrO4 solution.
A
4.6 × 10−19 M
B
2.6 × 10−6 M
C
2.2 × 10−10 M
D
4.6 × 10−5 M
Calculate the pH of a 25 mL of 5.45 × 10−2 M LiOH solution.
A
1.264
B
12.736
C
0.338
D
11.134
HI is a strong acid (Ka = 3.2 × 109). Calculate [H+], [OH−], pH and pOH of a 7.1 × 10−2 M HI solution.
A
[H+] = 7.1 × 10−2 M
[OH−] = 1.4 × 10−13 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 12.85
[OH−] = 1.4 × 10−13 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 12.85
B
[H+] = 7.1 × 10−2 M
[OH−] = 1.4 × 10−13 M
pH = 8.50
pOH = 5.50
[OH−] = 1.4 × 10−13 M
pH = 8.50
pOH = 5.50
C
[H+] = 7.1 × 10−2 M
[OH−] = 7.1 × 10−16 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 15.15
[OH−] = 7.1 × 10−16 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 15.15
D
[H+] = 7.1 × 10−2 M
[OH−] = 7.1 × 10−12 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 11.15
[OH−] = 7.1 × 10−12 M
pH = 1.15
pOH = 11.15