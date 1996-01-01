pH of Strong Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the pH of a 2.8 M solution of HClO4, a strong acid? Since HClO4 is a strong acid, it completely ionizes in water. Therefore, the concentration of H+ ions is equal to the acid concentration: [H+] = 2.8 M. The pH is calculated as pH = -log[H+]. Thus, pH = -log(2.8) ≈ -0.45.

What is the relationship between the concentration of a strong acid and the concentration of H+ ions in solution? For strong acids, the concentration of H+ ions is equal to the initial concentration of the acid because they completely ionize in water.

How does the number of hydroxide ions produced by calcium hydroxide affect the calculation of [OH-]? Calcium hydroxide produces two hydroxide ions per molecule, so the [OH-] is twice the initial molarity of Ca(OH)2.

Which four anions are considered when calculating the basicity of strong bases? The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).

What is the formula that relates pH and pOH in aqueous solutions? The formula is pH + pOH = 14.

How do you calculate the pOH from the concentration of OH- ions? pOH is calculated as the negative logarithm of the OH- concentration: pOH = -log[OH-].