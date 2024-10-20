pH of Weak Acids definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
pH of Weak Acids definitions
  • Weak Acid
    A type of acid that partially ionizes in aqueous solutions, acting as a weak electrolyte.
  • Weak Electrolyte
    A substance that partially dissociates into ions in solution, resulting in low electrical conductivity.
  • ICE Chart
    A tool used to calculate equilibrium concentrations, standing for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.
  • Molarity
    A unit of concentration measuring the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Acid Dissociation Constant
    A value, denoted as Ka, that quantifies the strength of a weak acid in solution.
  • Percent Ionization
    The percentage of a weak acid that ionizes in solution, calculated using equilibrium and initial concentrations.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when an acid donates a proton to water.
  • Equilibrium Concentration
    The concentration of reactants and products in a reaction mixture when the reaction has reached equilibrium.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A solution in which water is the solvent.
  • Strong Acid
    An acid that completely ionizes in solution, acting as a strong electrolyte.