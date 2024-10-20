pH of Weak Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Weak Acid A type of acid that partially ionizes in aqueous solutions, acting as a weak electrolyte.

Weak Electrolyte A substance that partially dissociates into ions in solution, resulting in low electrical conductivity.

ICE Chart A tool used to calculate equilibrium concentrations, standing for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.

Molarity A unit of concentration measuring the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

Acid Dissociation Constant A value, denoted as Ka, that quantifies the strength of a weak acid in solution.

Percent Ionization The percentage of a weak acid that ionizes in solution, calculated using equilibrium and initial concentrations.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion (H3O+) formed when an acid donates a proton to water.

Equilibrium Concentration The concentration of reactants and products in a reaction mixture when the reaction has reached equilibrium.

Aqueous Solution A solution in which water is the solvent.