pH of Weak Bases definitions Flashcards
- Weak BasesSubstances that partially dissociate into ions in solution, requiring ICE charts for equilibrium calculations.
- Weak ElectrolytesCompounds that do not fully dissociate into ions in solution, resulting in partial ionization.
- ICE ChartA tool used to calculate initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in molarity for weak bases.
- MolarityA concentration unit expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by M.
- Base Ionization Constant (Kb)A value that indicates the extent of ionization of a weak base in solution.
- Equilibrium ConcentrationsThe concentrations of reactants and products in a reaction mixture when the reaction has reached equilibrium.
- Percent IonizationA measure of the degree to which a weak base ionizes in solution, expressed as a percentage.
- Hydroxide IonAn ion with the formula OH-, formed when a base dissociates in water.
- Strong BasesCompounds that completely dissociate into ions in solution, ionizing 100%.
- Aqueous IonsIons that are dissolved in water, resulting from the dissociation of electrolytes.