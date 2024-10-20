Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

pH of Weak Bases definitions Flashcards

Back
pH of Weak Bases definitions
1/10
  • Weak Bases
    Substances that partially dissociate into ions in solution, requiring ICE charts for equilibrium calculations.
  • Weak Electrolytes
    Compounds that do not fully dissociate into ions in solution, resulting in partial ionization.
  • ICE Chart
    A tool used to calculate initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in molarity for weak bases.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by M.
  • Base Ionization Constant (Kb)
    A value that indicates the extent of ionization of a weak base in solution.
  • Equilibrium Concentrations
    The concentrations of reactants and products in a reaction mixture when the reaction has reached equilibrium.
  • Percent Ionization
    A measure of the degree to which a weak base ionizes in solution, expressed as a percentage.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    An ion with the formula OH-, formed when a base dissociates in water.
  • Strong Bases
    Compounds that completely dissociate into ions in solution, ionizing 100%.
  • Aqueous Ions
    Ions that are dissolved in water, resulting from the dissociation of electrolytes.