pH of Weak Bases definitions Flashcards

Weak Bases Substances that partially dissociate into ions in solution, requiring ICE charts for equilibrium calculations.

Weak Electrolytes Compounds that do not fully dissociate into ions in solution, resulting in partial ionization.

ICE Chart A tool used to calculate initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in molarity for weak bases.

Molarity A concentration unit expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution, denoted by M.

Base Ionization Constant (Kb) A value that indicates the extent of ionization of a weak base in solution.

Equilibrium Concentrations The concentrations of reactants and products in a reaction mixture when the reaction has reached equilibrium.

Percent Ionization A measure of the degree to which a weak base ionizes in solution, expressed as a percentage.

Hydroxide Ion An ion with the formula OH-, formed when a base dissociates in water.

Strong Bases Compounds that completely dissociate into ions in solution, ionizing 100%.