17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Weak Bases
1
concept
ICE Charts of Weak Bases
51s
2
example
pH of Weak Bases Example
6m
3
example
pH of Weak Bases Example
8m
4
concept
Calculating Percent Ionization
1m
5
example
pH of Weak Bases Example
6m
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the pH of a solution made by dissolving 6.1 g of sodium cyanide, NaCN, in enough water to make a 500.0 mL of solution. (MW of NaCN = 49.01 g/mol). The Ka value of HCN is 4.9 × 10−10.
A
2.648
B
13.389
C
5.294
D
11.352
7
ProblemProblem
An unknown weak base has an initial concentration of 0.750 M with a pH of 8.03. Calculate its equilibrium base constant.
A
9.35 × 10−9
B
1.53 × 10−12
C
6.54 × 10−3
D
1.07 × 10−6