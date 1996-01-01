pH of Weak Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the pH of a 0.280 M solution of (CH3)2NH (dimethylamine), given that the Kb of (CH3)2NH is 5.4 × 10⁻⁴?

First, set up the base dissociation: (CH3)2NH + H2O ⇌ (CH3)2NH2⁺ + OH⁻. Use an ICE chart to find [OH⁻] at equilibrium. Let x = [OH⁻] formed. Kb = x² / (0.280 - x) ≈ x² / 0.280 (since x is small). Solve: x² = (5.4 × 10⁻⁴)(0.280) = 1.512 × 10⁻⁴; x = √(1.512 × 10⁻⁴) ≈ 0.0123 M. pOH = -log(0.0123) ≈ 1.91. pH = 14 - pOH = 12.09.