Phase Diagrams definitions Flashcards

Phase Diagrams definitions

Phase Diagrams definitions
  • Phase Diagram
    Graphical representation of states of matter of a substance under varying temperature and pressure.
  • Triple Point
    Unique conditions where solid, liquid, and gas phases coexist in equilibrium.
  • Critical Point
    End of the liquid-gas boundary where a supercritical fluid exists.
  • Supercritical Fluid
    State beyond the critical point where liquid and gas phases are indistinguishable.
  • Phase Change
    Reversible transition between solid, liquid, and gas states.
  • Fusion Curve
    Line separating solid and liquid phases on a phase diagram.
  • Sublimation Curve
    Line separating solid and gas phases on a phase diagram.
  • Vaporization Curve
    Line separating liquid and gas phases on a phase diagram.
  • Normal Pressure
    Standard pressure of 1 atmosphere or 760 mmHg.
  • Normal Melting Point
    Temperature where a solid becomes a liquid at normal pressure.
  • Normal Boiling Point
    Temperature where a liquid becomes a gas at normal pressure.
  • Solid Phase
    State of matter with definite shape and volume, stable at low temperatures and high pressures.
  • Liquid Phase
    State of matter with definite volume but no fixed shape, stable at moderate temperatures and pressures.
  • Gaseous Phase
    State of matter with no fixed shape or volume, stable at high temperatures and low pressures.
  • Phase Change Curve
    Line segment in a phase diagram separating two states of matter.