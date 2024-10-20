Phase Diagrams definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phase Diagram Graphical representation of states of matter of a substance under varying temperature and pressure.

Triple Point Unique conditions where solid, liquid, and gas phases coexist in equilibrium.

Critical Point End of the liquid-gas boundary where a supercritical fluid exists.

Supercritical Fluid State beyond the critical point where liquid and gas phases are indistinguishable.

Phase Change Reversible transition between solid, liquid, and gas states.

Fusion Curve Line separating solid and liquid phases on a phase diagram.

Sublimation Curve Line separating solid and gas phases on a phase diagram.

Vaporization Curve Line separating liquid and gas phases on a phase diagram.

Normal Pressure Standard pressure of 1 atmosphere or 760 mmHg.

Normal Melting Point Temperature where a solid becomes a liquid at normal pressure.

Normal Boiling Point Temperature where a liquid becomes a gas at normal pressure.

Solid Phase State of matter with definite shape and volume, stable at low temperatures and high pressures.

Liquid Phase State of matter with definite volume but no fixed shape, stable at moderate temperatures and pressures.

Gaseous Phase State of matter with no fixed shape or volume, stable at high temperatures and low pressures.