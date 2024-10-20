Phase Diagrams quiz Flashcards

What happens to the arrangement of water molecules as water melts and freezes?
As water melts, the molecules gain energy and move from a structured solid arrangement to a more fluid liquid arrangement. As water freezes, the molecules lose energy and arrange themselves into a structured solid form.
What phase is represented by the area with high pressure and low temperature on a phase diagram?
The area with high pressure and low temperature on a phase diagram represents the solid phase of a substance.
What is the triple point on a phase diagram?
The triple point is the unique set of conditions where all three states of matter (solid, liquid, gas) are in equilibrium.
What is the critical point on a phase diagram?
The critical point is the final set of pressure and temperature conditions where a liquid and gas are indistinguishable, leading to a supercritical fluid.
What is the term for the phase change from solid to liquid?
The phase change from solid to liquid is called melting or fusion.
What is sublimation in terms of phase changes?
Sublimation is the phase change from solid directly to gas.
What is vaporization in terms of phase changes?
Vaporization is the phase change from liquid to gas.
What is the normal pressure in phase diagrams?
Normal pressure is defined as 1 atmosphere or 760 mmHg.
How can you identify the normal melting point on a phase diagram?
The normal melting point can be identified at the intersection of the solid-liquid phase change curve at normal pressure.
How can you identify the normal boiling point on a phase diagram?
The normal boiling point can be identified at the intersection of the liquid-gas phase change curve at normal pressure.