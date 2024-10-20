Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phase Diagrams quiz Flashcards

Phase Diagrams quiz
1/10
  • What happens to the arrangement of water molecules as water melts and freezes?
    As water melts, the molecules gain energy and move from a structured solid arrangement to a more fluid liquid arrangement. As water freezes, the molecules lose energy and arrange themselves into a structured solid form.
  • What phase is represented by the area with high pressure and low temperature on a phase diagram?
    The area with high pressure and low temperature on a phase diagram represents the solid phase of a substance.
  • What is the triple point on a phase diagram?
    The triple point is the unique set of conditions where all three states of matter (solid, liquid, gas) are in equilibrium.
  • What is the critical point on a phase diagram?
    The critical point is the final set of pressure and temperature conditions where a liquid and gas are indistinguishable, leading to a supercritical fluid.
  • What is the term for the phase change from solid to liquid?
    The phase change from solid to liquid is called melting or fusion.
  • What is sublimation in terms of phase changes?
    Sublimation is the phase change from solid directly to gas.
  • What is vaporization in terms of phase changes?
    Vaporization is the phase change from liquid to gas.
  • What is the normal pressure in phase diagrams?
    Normal pressure is defined as 1 atmosphere or 760 mmHg.
  • How can you identify the normal melting point on a phase diagram?
    The normal melting point can be identified at the intersection of the solid-liquid phase change curve at normal pressure.
  • How can you identify the normal boiling point on a phase diagram?
    The normal boiling point can be identified at the intersection of the liquid-gas phase change curve at normal pressure.