Phase Diagrams quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What must break in order for water to change from solid to liquid to gas? Intermolecular forces between water molecules must break for water to change from solid to liquid to gas.

Which of the following is the best example of water changing from a liquid to a gas? Boiling water is the best example of water changing from a liquid to a gas.

What is represented by point A on the phase diagram? Point A on a phase diagram typically represents the triple point, where solid, liquid, and gas phases coexist in equilibrium.

How are sublimation and deposition different from each other? Sublimation is the process where a solid changes directly to a gas, while deposition is the process where a gas changes directly to a solid.

Which is the process by which a gas changes to a solid? Deposition is the process by which a gas changes to a solid.

What is an example of sublimation? Dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) turning directly into carbon dioxide gas is an example of sublimation.