Phase Diagrams quiz #2 Flashcards

What happens when water vapor cools? When water vapor cools, it condenses into liquid water.

Label the features of the phase diagram. The phase diagram features include the solid, liquid, and gas regions, the triple point, the critical point, and the phase boundaries (fusion, vaporization, and sublimation curves).

Consider the phase diagram for carbon dioxide. The phase diagram for carbon dioxide shows its solid, liquid, and gas regions, with a triple point and critical point; CO2 sublimates at atmospheric pressure because its triple point is above 1 atm.

What does the y-axis and x-axis represent on a typical phase diagram? The y-axis represents pressure and the x-axis represents temperature on a phase diagram.

What is a supercritical fluid and where does it occur on a phase diagram? A supercritical fluid occurs beyond the critical point, where the substance is neither a true liquid nor a true gas.

What is the term for the phase change from solid directly to gas? The phase change from solid directly to gas is called sublimation.