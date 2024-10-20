Physical Properties definitions Flashcards
Physical Properties definitions
- Physical PropertyA measurable attribute describing a compound's state without altering its chemical structure.
- ColorA visual attribute of an object, perceived through sight, indicating its appearance.
- DensityA measure determining whether a substance sinks or floats in a liquid.
- MassThe amount of matter contained in an object, influencing its weight.
- VolumeThe space occupied by an object, often measured in cubic units.
- Boiling PointThe temperature at which a liquid changes to a gas.
- Freezing PointThe temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid.
- Melting PointThe temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid.
- HardnessA material's resistance to deformation or scratching.
- SoftnessThe ease with which a material can be deformed or scratched.