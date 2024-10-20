Skip to main content
Physical Properties definitions Flashcards

Physical Properties definitions
  • Physical Property
    A measurable attribute describing a compound's state without altering its chemical structure.
  • Color
    A visual attribute of an object, perceived through sight, indicating its appearance.
  • Density
    A measure determining whether a substance sinks or floats in a liquid.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter contained in an object, influencing its weight.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by an object, often measured in cubic units.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid changes to a gas.
  • Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid.
  • Hardness
    A material's resistance to deformation or scratching.
  • Softness
    The ease with which a material can be deformed or scratched.