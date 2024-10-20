Physical Properties definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Physical Property A measurable attribute describing a compound's state without altering its chemical structure.

Color A visual attribute of an object, perceived through sight, indicating its appearance.

Density A measure determining whether a substance sinks or floats in a liquid.

Mass The amount of matter contained in an object, influencing its weight.

Volume The space occupied by an object, often measured in cubic units.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid changes to a gas.

Freezing Point The temperature at which a liquid becomes a solid.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid turns into a liquid.

Hardness A material's resistance to deformation or scratching.