Physical Properties are measurable properties that describe the state of chemical compounds.
Understanding Physical Properties
Physical Properties Concept
So now we're gonna take a look at the physical properties. Now, we're gonna say physical property itself is a measurable property that describes the state of a chemical compound here, it can be observed through your senses without changing the chemical structure of a substance. So it's something that we can observe by either seeing it, touching it, smelling it, using our own faculties. Now, some of the most common types of physical properties. If we take a look at these images in the first one, we have a color palette. So for my fellow artists, we're gonna say that color is a physical property. An object appears, read an object appears yellow, these colors that there that are shown to us represent physical properties. In the next image we have a beaker filled with a liquid, which we assume is water. Now one object sinks to the bottom of it while another one floats on top of it. Now what determines if an object is heavy enough to sink into the liquid or light enough to float on top is its density. So density is a physical property. Next we have here an image of an anvil which is related to the idea of mass. So mass is a physical property. Next we have a cube. The space inside the cube represents its volume. Next here we have a pot which seems to be boiling or bubbling because the temperature has been raised on it here, we'd say that physical properties would be boiling point, but it wouldn't just stop at boiling point. We can also include here freezing point or melting point. Now boiling point, we can abbreviate as Bp freezing point FP and melting point. M. P. Finally, if we take a look at this last image, we have a diamond. So a diamond is known as one of the hardest natural materials in the universe. So it's one of the hardest materials you can find in nature. So when we talk about a diamond, we're just talking about the hardness of an object and also besides hardness, we can talk about the opposite the softness of the material. How easy is it for me to break that material versus how difficult it is. So we're talking about a scale of hardness to softness. When we talk about the material. Now these here represent the most common types of physical properties you'll come across and just remember if you can observe an object with your senses, then that can represent a physical property. Now that we've gone over the basic idea of it. Let's move on to the next video and let's tackle some questions where we have to either identify what is or isn't a physical property
Physical Properties Example
So, if we take a look here at this example question, it says which the following represents a physical property. Now remember, a physical property deals with something we can observe with our senses. Whereas a chemical property really talks about a compound and the chemical reaction it undergoes. Now if we look at a it says potassium metal is extremely reactive when placed in water. So we're talking about the reactivity of potassium within water, reactivity is a chemical property. Next, rusting is a common issue with aluminum. We've talked about rusting before we say that rusting is how the surface of the metal interacts with oxygen in the air. It undergoes a chemical reaction. And since we're talking about rusting as a type of chemical reaction, this would represent a chemical property. Mm neon has an un reactive nature whether something is reactive or non reactive or un reactive. We're talking about its reactivity. So, that is a chemical property. The butane in the lighter is highly flammable flammability is an example of a chemical property. The answer here has to be option. E here, it says Mercury is a silvery liquid at 25°C. We're talking about its appearance, its color color is one of the first physical properties we discussed. So, you would have to be my answer. So, just remember when we talk about a physical property, it's something we can observe through the use of our senses. A chemical property has more in line to do with an object and how it undergoes a chemical reaction
Which of the following is not a physical property?
A
The brittleness of solid sulfur.
B
The density of iron is 7.87 g/cm3
C
A platinum wire glows red when heated.
D
Osmium is a silver-colored metal.
E
An iron bar rusts.
