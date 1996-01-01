Physical Properties quiz #2 Flashcards
Physical Properties quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which is a physical property of oxygen?
Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature.What is matter that is shiny?
Matter that is shiny is described as lustrous, a property of many metals.What is a property of liquids?
Liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container.About what temperature does sodium chloride melt?
Sodium chloride melts at about 801°C.Which of the following best describes a liquid?
A liquid has a definite volume but no definite shape.What are the key properties of solids (in contrast to liquids and gases)?
Solids have definite shape and volume, and their particles are closely packed.Which of the substances listed above has the highest boiling point?
The substance with the strongest intermolecular forces has the highest boiling point.Which statement is correct about a sample of liquid water?
Liquid water has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container.Why can solids hold their shape?
Solids hold their shape because their particles are tightly packed and fixed in place.How do the physical properties of rust compare with the physical properties of iron and oxygen?
Rust has different color, density, and hardness compared to iron and oxygen.What is the melting point of ammonia?
The melting point of ammonia is about -78°C.Which one of the following should have the lowest boiling point?
A substance with weak intermolecular forces should have the lowest boiling point.What does a high melting point temperature indicate about a substance?
A high melting point indicates strong forces between particles in the substance.Is sulfur ductile?
No, sulfur is not ductile.Which question can be used to identify a physical property of an element?
What is the melting point of the element?Which of the following is a physical property of both liquids and gases?
Both liquids and gases can flow and take the shape of their container.Which statement best explains why metals are ductile and malleable?
Metals have atoms arranged in layers that can slide over each other.Which choice is not a physical property of matter?
Flammability is not a physical property of matter.What can be observed without changing the composition of matter?
Physical properties can be observed without changing the composition.Which property is a physical property?
Density is a physical property.Salt is soluble in water. Is solubility a chemical or physical property?
Solubility is a physical property.Why are metals shiny?
Metals are shiny because they reflect light from their surface.Which of the following is a physical property of hydrochloric acid?
Hydrochloric acid is a colorless liquid at room temperature.Which statement best describes a liquid sample?
A liquid sample has a definite volume but no definite shape.Conductivity is an example of which type of property?
Conductivity is a physical property.Frosted glass is an example of which type of material?
Frosted glass is an example of an amorphous solid.What is the boiling point of oxygen?
The boiling point of oxygen is -183°C.How does streak differ from color?
Streak is the color of a mineral in powdered form, which may differ from its surface color.What is the melting point of platinum?
The melting point of platinum is about 1768°C.What is the boiling point of platinum?
The boiling point of platinum is about 3825°C.Which property is characterized by the ability to bend: malleable, lustrous, opaque, or conductive?
Malleable is characterized by the ability to bend.Which statement best compares the melting points of magnesium and sodium?
Magnesium has a higher melting point than sodium.Which element is likely to have a high thermal conductivity?
Copper is likely to have a high thermal conductivity.Which are physical properties of copper?
Copper is reddish-brown, malleable, ductile, and a good conductor.What is one way a glassy texture forms?
A glassy texture forms when molten material cools rapidly.Gold’s natural state has a definite shape and a definite volume. What is gold’s natural state(s)?
Gold's natural state is solid.What can a drop of liquid mercury be described as?
A drop of liquid mercury is a dense, silvery liquid at room temperature.Molten materials cool at different rates. Which property of a mineral does this affect?
The cooling rate affects the crystal size of a mineral.Which describes any substance that shatters or breaks easily: malleable, brittle, volatile, or ductile?
Brittle describes a substance that shatters or breaks easily.Which statement best describes the motion of the molecules of a solid object?
Molecules in a solid vibrate in fixed positions.