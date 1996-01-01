Skip to main content
Physical Properties quiz #2 Flashcards

Physical Properties quiz #2
  • Which is a physical property of oxygen?
    Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature.
  • What is matter that is shiny?
    Matter that is shiny is described as lustrous, a property of many metals.
  • What is a property of liquids?
    Liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container.
  • About what temperature does sodium chloride melt?
    Sodium chloride melts at about 801°C.
  • Which of the following best describes a liquid?
    A liquid has a definite volume but no definite shape.
  • What are the key properties of solids (in contrast to liquids and gases)?
    Solids have definite shape and volume, and their particles are closely packed.
  • Which of the substances listed above has the highest boiling point?
    The substance with the strongest intermolecular forces has the highest boiling point.
  • Which statement is correct about a sample of liquid water?
    Liquid water has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container.
  • Why can solids hold their shape?
    Solids hold their shape because their particles are tightly packed and fixed in place.
  • How do the physical properties of rust compare with the physical properties of iron and oxygen?
    Rust has different color, density, and hardness compared to iron and oxygen.
  • What is the melting point of ammonia?
    The melting point of ammonia is about -78°C.
  • Which one of the following should have the lowest boiling point?
    A substance with weak intermolecular forces should have the lowest boiling point.
  • What does a high melting point temperature indicate about a substance?
    A high melting point indicates strong forces between particles in the substance.
  • Is sulfur ductile?
    No, sulfur is not ductile.
  • Which question can be used to identify a physical property of an element?
    What is the melting point of the element?
  • Which of the following is a physical property of both liquids and gases?
    Both liquids and gases can flow and take the shape of their container.
  • Which statement best explains why metals are ductile and malleable?
    Metals have atoms arranged in layers that can slide over each other.
  • Which choice is not a physical property of matter?
    Flammability is not a physical property of matter.
  • What can be observed without changing the composition of matter?
    Physical properties can be observed without changing the composition.
  • Which property is a physical property?
    Density is a physical property.
  • Salt is soluble in water. Is solubility a chemical or physical property?
    Solubility is a physical property.
  • Why are metals shiny?
    Metals are shiny because they reflect light from their surface.
  • Which of the following is a physical property of hydrochloric acid?
    Hydrochloric acid is a colorless liquid at room temperature.
  • Which statement best describes a liquid sample?
    A liquid sample has a definite volume but no definite shape.
  • Conductivity is an example of which type of property?
    Conductivity is a physical property.
  • Frosted glass is an example of which type of material?
    Frosted glass is an example of an amorphous solid.
  • What is the boiling point of oxygen?
    The boiling point of oxygen is -183°C.
  • How does streak differ from color?
    Streak is the color of a mineral in powdered form, which may differ from its surface color.
  • What is the melting point of platinum?
    The melting point of platinum is about 1768°C.
  • What is the boiling point of platinum?
    The boiling point of platinum is about 3825°C.
  • Which property is characterized by the ability to bend: malleable, lustrous, opaque, or conductive?
    Malleable is characterized by the ability to bend.
  • Which statement best compares the melting points of magnesium and sodium?
    Magnesium has a higher melting point than sodium.
  • Which element is likely to have a high thermal conductivity?
    Copper is likely to have a high thermal conductivity.
  • Which are physical properties of copper?
    Copper is reddish-brown, malleable, ductile, and a good conductor.
  • What is one way a glassy texture forms?
    A glassy texture forms when molten material cools rapidly.
  • Gold’s natural state has a definite shape and a definite volume. What is gold’s natural state(s)?
    Gold's natural state is solid.
  • What can a drop of liquid mercury be described as?
    A drop of liquid mercury is a dense, silvery liquid at room temperature.
  • Molten materials cool at different rates. Which property of a mineral does this affect?
    The cooling rate affects the crystal size of a mineral.
  • Which describes any substance that shatters or breaks easily: malleable, brittle, volatile, or ductile?
    Brittle describes a substance that shatters or breaks easily.
  • Which statement best describes the motion of the molecules of a solid object?
    Molecules in a solid vibrate in fixed positions.