Physical Properties quiz #2 Flashcards

Which is a physical property of oxygen? Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature.

What is matter that is shiny? Matter that is shiny is described as lustrous, a property of many metals.

What is a property of liquids? Liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container.

About what temperature does sodium chloride melt? Sodium chloride melts at about 801°C.

Which of the following best describes a liquid? A liquid has a definite volume but no definite shape.

What are the key properties of solids (in contrast to liquids and gases)? Solids have definite shape and volume, and their particles are closely packed.