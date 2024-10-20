Skip to main content
Polyatomic Ions definitions Flashcards

Polyatomic Ions definitions
  • Polyatomic ion
    A group of atoms bonded together with an overall charge, either positive or negative.
  • Oxyanion
    A negatively charged polyatomic ion containing oxygen.
  • Trioxide
    A polyatomic ion with three oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.
  • Tetraoxide
    A polyatomic ion with four oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.
  • Halogenoxyanion
    A polyatomic ion containing a halogen and oxygen, with a -1 charge.
  • Ammonium
    A positively charged polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+.
  • Mercury(I) ion
    A polyatomic ion consisting of two Hg+ ions, with a total charge of 2+.
  • Permanganate
    A tetraoxide ion with the formula MnO4-.
  • Chromate
    A tetraoxide ion with the formula CrO4 2-.
  • Oxalate
    A tetraoxide ion with the formula C2O4 2-.
  • Cyanide
    A polyatomic ion with the formula CN-.
  • Hydroxide
    A polyatomic ion with the formula OH-.
  • Peroxide
    A polyatomic ion with the formula O2 2-.
  • Dichromate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula Cr2O7 2-.
  • Acetate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula C2H3O2- or CH3COO-.