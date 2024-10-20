Polyatomic Ions definitions Flashcards
Polyatomic Ions definitions
- Polyatomic ionA group of atoms bonded together with an overall charge, either positive or negative.
- OxyanionA negatively charged polyatomic ion containing oxygen.
- TrioxideA polyatomic ion with three oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.
- TetraoxideA polyatomic ion with four oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.
- HalogenoxyanionA polyatomic ion containing a halogen and oxygen, with a -1 charge.
- AmmoniumA positively charged polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+.
- Mercury(I) ionA polyatomic ion consisting of two Hg+ ions, with a total charge of 2+.
- PermanganateA tetraoxide ion with the formula MnO4-.
- ChromateA tetraoxide ion with the formula CrO4 2-.
- OxalateA tetraoxide ion with the formula C2O4 2-.
- CyanideA polyatomic ion with the formula CN-.
- HydroxideA polyatomic ion with the formula OH-.
- PeroxideA polyatomic ion with the formula O2 2-.
- DichromateA polyatomic ion with the formula Cr2O7 2-.
- AcetateA polyatomic ion with the formula C2H3O2- or CH3COO-.