Polyatomic Ions definitions Flashcards

Polyatomic ion A group of atoms bonded together with an overall charge, either positive or negative.

Oxyanion A negatively charged polyatomic ion containing oxygen.

Trioxide A polyatomic ion with three oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.

Tetraoxide A polyatomic ion with four oxygen atoms, often ending in -ate.

Halogenoxyanion A polyatomic ion containing a halogen and oxygen, with a -1 charge.

Ammonium A positively charged polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+.

Mercury(I) ion A polyatomic ion consisting of two Hg+ ions, with a total charge of 2+.

Permanganate A tetraoxide ion with the formula MnO4-.

Chromate A tetraoxide ion with the formula CrO4 2-.

Oxalate A tetraoxide ion with the formula C2O4 2-.

Cyanide A polyatomic ion with the formula CN-.

Hydroxide A polyatomic ion with the formula OH-.

Peroxide A polyatomic ion with the formula O2 2-.

Dichromate A polyatomic ion with the formula Cr2O7 2-.