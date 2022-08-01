Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic Ions are groups of multiple elements that possess a charge.
Polyatomic Ions Example 1
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
NO2–
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
CO22–
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
AsO42–
The formula for the sulfate ion, SO42–. If the term of “thio” means the replacement of an oxygen by a sulfur, what is the formula for the thiosulfate ion?
Polyatomic Ions Example 2
Polyatomic Ions Example 3
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
FO–
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
IO3–
The silicate ion is the silicon version of the carbonate ion. Based on this description, provide the structure of the silicate ion.
- Give the chemical formula for (e) permanganate ion.
- Give the chemical formula for (d) sulphite ion
- Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name th...
- Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anio...
- Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anio...
- Name the following ions: (a) Ba2+ (b) Cs+ (c) V3+ (d) HCO3- (e) NH4 (f) Ni2+ (g) NO2- (h) ClO2 - i) Mn2+ (j...
- Give the formulas and charges of the following ions: (a) Sulfite ion (b) Phosphate ion (c) Zirconium(IV) ion (...