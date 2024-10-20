Parts per Million (ppm) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Parts per Million (ppm) definitions
  • Parts per Million
    A unit measuring concentration, indicating parts of solute per million parts of solution, often in mg/L.
  • Parts per Billion
    A unit for extremely dilute concentrations, showing parts of solute per billion parts of solution, often in µg/L.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A solution where water is the solvent, commonly used in ppm and ppb measurements.
  • Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solution, measured in grams or milliliters for ppm and ppb.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used as the base for ppm and ppb calculations.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as grams of solute.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as milliliters of solute.
  • Milligram
    A unit of mass equal to one thousandth of a gram, used in ppm as mg/L.
  • Microgram
    A unit of mass equal to one millionth of a gram, used in ppb as µg/L.
  • Concentration
    The amount of solute in a given volume or mass of solution, expressed in ppm or ppb.
  • Dilute Solution
    A solution with a low concentration of solute, often measured in ppm or ppb.
  • Grams
    A metric unit of mass used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.
  • Milliliters
    A metric unit of volume used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.
  • 10 to the 6
    A mathematical expression representing one million, used in ppm calculations.
  • 10 to the 9
    A mathematical expression representing one billion, used in ppb calculations.