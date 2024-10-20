Parts per Million (ppm) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Parts per Million A unit measuring concentration, indicating parts of solute per million parts of solution, often in mg/L.

Parts per Billion A unit for extremely dilute concentrations, showing parts of solute per billion parts of solution, often in µg/L.

Aqueous Solution A solution where water is the solvent, commonly used in ppm and ppb measurements.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solution, measured in grams or milliliters for ppm and ppb.

Solution A homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used as the base for ppm and ppb calculations.

Mass The amount of matter in a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as grams of solute.

Volume The space occupied by a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as milliliters of solute.

Milligram A unit of mass equal to one thousandth of a gram, used in ppm as mg/L.

Microgram A unit of mass equal to one millionth of a gram, used in ppb as µg/L.

Concentration The amount of solute in a given volume or mass of solution, expressed in ppm or ppb.

Dilute Solution A solution with a low concentration of solute, often measured in ppm or ppb.

Grams A metric unit of mass used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.

Milliliters A metric unit of volume used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.

10 to the 6 A mathematical expression representing one million, used in ppm calculations.