Parts per Million (ppm) definitions Flashcards
Back
Parts per Million (ppm) definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Parts per MillionA unit measuring concentration, indicating parts of solute per million parts of solution, often in mg/L.
- Parts per BillionA unit for extremely dilute concentrations, showing parts of solute per billion parts of solution, often in µg/L.
- Aqueous SolutionA solution where water is the solvent, commonly used in ppm and ppb measurements.
- SoluteThe substance dissolved in a solution, measured in grams or milliliters for ppm and ppb.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used as the base for ppm and ppb calculations.
- MassThe amount of matter in a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as grams of solute.
- VolumeThe space occupied by a solute, used in ppm and ppb calculations as milliliters of solute.
- MilligramA unit of mass equal to one thousandth of a gram, used in ppm as mg/L.
- MicrogramA unit of mass equal to one millionth of a gram, used in ppb as µg/L.
- ConcentrationThe amount of solute in a given volume or mass of solution, expressed in ppm or ppb.
- Dilute SolutionA solution with a low concentration of solute, often measured in ppm or ppb.
- GramsA metric unit of mass used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.
- MillilitersA metric unit of volume used to measure solute in ppm and ppb calculations.
- 10 to the 6A mathematical expression representing one million, used in ppm calculations.
- 10 to the 9A mathematical expression representing one billion, used in ppb calculations.