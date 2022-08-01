Parts per Million (ppm)
Parts per Million (ppm) and Parts per Billion (ppb) are used to express extremely dilute solution concentrations.
A 5.12 L sample of solution contains 0.230 g of potassium sulfate, K2SO4. Determine the concentration of K2SO4 in ppm if the density of the solution is 1.30 g/mL.
Calculate the concentration in parts per billion of the following aqueous solution:0.91 mg of caffeine in a total volume of 131 mL.
Glucose makes up about 0.102% by mass of human blood. Calculate this concentration in ppm.
The average human body contains about 5,000 grams of blood. What mass of arsenic is present in the body if the amount in blood is 0.86 ppb?
A water sample contains the pollutant chlorobenzene with a concentration of 16 ppm (by volume). What volume of this water contains 5.01×102 mL of chlorobenzene?
