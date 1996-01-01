Parts per Million (ppm) quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
What is the concentration in ppm of CO2 in rainwater if the pH of rainwater is 5.6?
To determine the ppm of CO2 in rainwater with pH 5.6, you would need to relate the dissolved CO2 to the acidity. However, without additional data (such as equilibrium constants or total dissolved CO2), the exact ppm cannot be calculated from pH alone. Typically, rainwater with pH 5.6 contains about 0.5 ppm CO2, but this is an estimate based on typical atmospheric conditions.
How do you calculate the parts per million (ppm) of sodium in a solution?
To calculate the ppm of sodium, use the formula: ppm = (grams of sodium / grams of solution) × 10^6. For aqueous solutions, 1 ppm is equivalent to 1 mg of sodium per 1 liter of solution.
A 1400 g sample of stream water contains 12.2 ppm of mercury. What is the mass of Hg in the sample?
The mass of Hg is calculated as: mass = (ppm × grams of solution) / 10^6 = (12.2 × 1400) / 1,000,000 = 0.01708 g of Hg.
If the concentration of fluoride ions in a nearby river is 14 ppm, what does this mean in terms of mass per liter?
A concentration of 14 ppm means there are 14 mg of fluoride ions per 1 liter of river water.
How is the calculation for parts per billion (ppb) in terms of mass different from that for parts per million (ppm)?
For ppb, you multiply the ratio of grams of solute to grams of solution by 10^9, while for ppm you multiply by 10^6.
What is the equivalent of 1 ppb in aqueous solutions in terms of micrograms per liter?
1 ppb is equal to 1 microgram of solute per 1 liter of solution in aqueous solutions.
When expressing concentration in ppm using volume, what units are used in the calculation?
You use milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, then multiply by 10^6 to get ppm.