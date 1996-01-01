Parts per Million (ppm) quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the concentration in ppm of CO2 in rainwater if the pH of rainwater is 5.6?

To determine the ppm of CO2 in rainwater with pH 5.6, you would need to relate the dissolved CO2 to the acidity. However, without additional data (such as equilibrium constants or total dissolved CO2), the exact ppm cannot be calculated from pH alone. Typically, rainwater with pH 5.6 contains about 0.5 ppm CO2, but this is an estimate based on typical atmospheric conditions.