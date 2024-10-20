Production of Hydrogen definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hydrogen gas A diatomic molecule produced from reactions involving ionic hydrides and acids or reactive metals and strong acids.

Ionic hydrides Compounds containing hydride ions that react with acids to produce hydrogen gas and a salt.

Hydride ion A negatively charged ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form hydrogen gas.

Double displacement reaction A chemical reaction where ions exchange partners, forming new compounds.

Salt An ionic compound formed from the reaction of an acid with a metal or hydride.

Metal hydride A compound of a metal with hydrogen, used to produce hydrogen gas in reactions with acids.

Reactive metals Metals that readily react with strong acids to produce hydrogen gas.

Sulfuric acid A strong acid that reacts with metals to produce hydrogen gas.

Hydrochloric acid A strong acid that reacts with metals to produce hydrogen gas.

Oxidation A process where a metal loses electrons, often producing hydrogen gas in reactions with acids.

Group 1A metals Alkali metals that ionize to a +1 charge when reacting with acids to produce hydrogen gas.

Balancing equations Adjusting coefficients in a chemical equation to ensure equal numbers of each atom on both sides.

Coefficient A number placed before a chemical formula to balance a chemical equation.

Anion A negatively charged ion that forms part of a salt in reactions producing hydrogen gas.