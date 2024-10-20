Production of Hydrogen definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Production of Hydrogen definitions

Production of Hydrogen definitions
  • Hydrogen gas
    A diatomic molecule produced from reactions involving ionic hydrides and acids or reactive metals and strong acids.
  • Ionic hydrides
    Compounds containing hydride ions that react with acids to produce hydrogen gas and a salt.
  • Hydride ion
    A negatively charged ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form hydrogen gas.
  • Double displacement reaction
    A chemical reaction where ions exchange partners, forming new compounds.
  • Salt
    An ionic compound formed from the reaction of an acid with a metal or hydride.
  • Metal hydride
    A compound of a metal with hydrogen, used to produce hydrogen gas in reactions with acids.
  • Reactive metals
    Metals that readily react with strong acids to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Sulfuric acid
    A strong acid that reacts with metals to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Hydrochloric acid
    A strong acid that reacts with metals to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Oxidation
    A process where a metal loses electrons, often producing hydrogen gas in reactions with acids.
  • Group 1A metals
    Alkali metals that ionize to a +1 charge when reacting with acids to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Balancing equations
    Adjusting coefficients in a chemical equation to ensure equal numbers of each atom on both sides.
  • Coefficient
    A number placed before a chemical formula to balance a chemical equation.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion that forms part of a salt in reactions producing hydrogen gas.
  • Ionization
    The process by which an atom or molecule acquires a charge by gaining or losing electrons.