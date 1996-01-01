Production of Hydrogen quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following reactions could be used to produce hydrogen gas (H2)?
Hydrogen gas can be produced by reacting ionic hydrides (such as metal hydrides) with acids, or by reacting reactive metals (especially Group 1A metals) with strong acids like sulfuric acid or hydrochloric acid. Both reactions result in the formation of H2 gas.
What type of reaction occurs when an ionic hydride reacts with an acid to produce hydrogen gas?
A double displacement reaction occurs, where the hydride ion and hydrogen ion combine to form H2 gas.
Why is it necessary to balance the chemical equation when producing hydrogen gas from ionic hydrides and acids?
Balancing ensures the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides, maintaining the law of conservation of mass.
What is the charge on the hydride ion in an ionic hydride?
The hydride ion (H-) has a charge of minus one (-1).
When a Group 1A metal reacts with an acid, what happens to the metal?
The metal is oxidized and becomes ionized to a +1 charge state.
Which acids are commonly used to produce hydrogen gas from reactive metals?
Sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid are commonly used.
What must be adjusted in the reaction between a Group 1A metal and an acid to balance the hydrogen atoms?
A coefficient of 2 is placed before the acid to balance the number of hydrogen atoms.
What is the product formed when the metal from an ionic hydride reacts with the acid's anion?
A salt is formed, consisting of the metal and the acid's anion.
How does the basic nature of the hydride ion affect its reaction with acids or water?
The basic nature allows the hydride ion to react readily with acids or water to produce hydrogen gas.
In the reaction of a metal hydride with an acid, which ions combine to form hydrogen gas?
The hydride ion (H-) and the hydrogen ion (H+) combine to form H2 gas.