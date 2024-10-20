Skip to main content
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

  • Magnetic Quantum Number
    Indicates the orientation of an electron's orbital within a subshell, ranging from -l to +l.
  • Orbital
    A region within a subshell where up to two electrons can be found, defined by quantum numbers.
  • Subshell
    A division of electron shells, characterized by the angular momentum quantum number, l.
  • Angular Momentum Quantum Number
    Denoted as l, it determines the shape and energy level of an orbital.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.
  • s Subshell
    A subshell with one spherical orbital, capable of holding a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • p Subshell
    A subshell with three orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 6 electrons.
  • d Subshell
    A subshell with five orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 10 electrons.
  • f Subshell
    A subshell with seven orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 14 electrons.
  • Spin Quantum Number
    A quantum number that describes the intrinsic angular momentum of an electron.
  • Orientation
    The spatial direction of an orbital, determined by the magnetic quantum number.
  • Numerical Location
    The specific position of an orbital within a subshell, indicated by ml values.