Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Quantum Number Indicates the orientation of an electron's orbital within a subshell, ranging from -l to +l.

Orbital A region within a subshell where up to two electrons can be found, defined by quantum numbers.

Subshell A division of electron shells, characterized by the angular momentum quantum number, l.

Angular Momentum Quantum Number Denoted as l, it determines the shape and energy level of an orbital.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.

s Subshell A subshell with one spherical orbital, capable of holding a maximum of 2 electrons.

p Subshell A subshell with three orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 6 electrons.

d Subshell A subshell with five orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 10 electrons.

f Subshell A subshell with seven orbitals, each capable of holding 2 electrons, totaling 14 electrons.

Spin Quantum Number A quantum number that describes the intrinsic angular momentum of an electron.

Orientation The spatial direction of an orbital, determined by the magnetic quantum number.