9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
The Magnetic Quantum Number gives the location of an electron within a specific orbital.
Magnetic Quantum Number
1
concept
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
39s
Was this helpful?
Now the magnetic quantum number deals with Orbital's and recall that in orbital is the region within a sub shell. Where to specific electrons can be found, Not an orbital gives us quite a bit of information. It tells us the energy level of the electron. But it also give us details on the shape of the orbital's for those electrons. So we can see from this that the orbital, which is connected toe your magnetic quantum number, has its origins in our end, quantum number and R L quantum number. Now that we see this connection, move onto the next video and let's take a look at an example question.
2
example
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number Example 1
31s
Was this helpful?
here we have to provide the identity of a set of orbital's that exists in the fourth principle level, an F sub level. All right, so they're telling us that it exists in the fourth principle level, which means it's connected to our principal quantum number. N. Since it says fourth, that means and it's four and then they're giving us the sub level letter, which is F which would mean that we're dealing with a four F set of orbital's. That would mean that option C would have to be are correct answer.
3
concept
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
3m
Was this helpful?
the magnetic quantum number, which uses himself l as its variable equals the orientation off the orbital's. Now this is a little bit vague, but what exactly does it mean? Well, it just gives us the location of the electrons now, like the other quantum numbers that we've seen before with an and L M. Sobel has its own limitation. It is the range off the angular momentum quantum number l meaning that if l were equal to, let's say, to m sub l is equal to the range of two, meaning that it's equal to negative to the positive to all the whole number. Integers in between so is equal to negative two negative 10 plus one and plus two If we take a look down here, we have our sub shall letters S p d N f. If we know our sexual letters, then we know what the l value will be. If we know what the L value is, then we know what Enseval is because again, it's the range of L. When Ellis zero, there's no such thing as plus or minus zero. So M. Sabella zero when Ellis one m. Sobel equals negative one positive one. So all the numbers in between And we just said If l equals two m's about equals negative to the positive, too. And then if it ls three been impossible is negative. Three to positive three. Now, how do these numbers relate to the location of electrons? Well, remember, if you're in s sub shell, you have one orbital associated with yourself, which is in the shape of the sphere here, this orange box This red box, we say, represents our orbital. It has a number designation. That number designation matches the possible value. So this would be zero. Here we have negative 10 and plus one on Look, we have three orbital's. So this would be negative +10 and plus one here, negative to toe. Positive, too. So these are the number designations for each of these orbital's. It gives us their numerical location and the negative three deposited Three represents all of these different orbital's here. So this is what am Sabella's telling us now? What you need to realize here is that with these shapes, we see p x, we c d x y we see f sub y cubed minus three fits Y r squared. It's a lot, but just realize that most orbital's have letter value associated with them. These ones that I circled. But only the numerical values for possible are important. So negative, too. Plus one, etcetera. We're going to stay here. The maximum number of electrons and S P. D and F sub shells this is important is to 6, 10 and 14 electrons. We'll see later on why that is when we talk about the spin quantum number. But for now, just realize, with each one of these sub level letters, that's how many electrons they can hold at Max.
4
example
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Example 2
59s
Was this helpful?
here, it says which of the following is not a valid magnetic quantum number for the seven F set of Orbital's? So remember here in order to find our magnetic quantum number values which are possible there based on R l value. Here, remember, Ellis can be 0123 based on the sub level or sub shell letter. Since the letter here is F, that means l is equal to three. Since L is equal to three. M symbol, which is the range of it would equal negative three to positive three and all the numbers in between. So these would be all the liable values for seven F set of Orbital's. The only one that's left out is plus four. This would mean that d would be are correct. Answer. This one should not be one of the valid values for M. Sobel. When given a set of seven F orbit
5
Problem
How many different values of ml are possible for a 4d set of orbitals?
A
1
B
3
C
7
D
5
E
2
6
Problem
Select a correct set of values for an electron found within the designated 5f orbital.
A
n = 5, l = 2, ml = 0
B
n = 5, l = 3, ml = +1
C
n = 5, l = 3, ml = 0
D
n = 5, l = 5, ml = – 2
E
n = 5, l = 2, ml = +5
7
Problem
Which of the following statements is false?
a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.
b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.
c) The second shell of an atom possesses d orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
e) The first energy level contains only s orbitals.
A
a, b
B
b, d
C
c, d
D
d, e
E
b, e
Additional resources for Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (16)
- What are the possible values of n, l, and ml for an electron in a 5p orbital? (LO 5.12)
- The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could poten...
- What are the possible values of n, l, and ml for the orbital shown? (LO 5.13)
- How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and ml are there when (b) n = 5?
- Give the values for n, l, and ml for (a) each orbital in the 3p subshell.
- A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (a) What are the possible values of ml for this o...
- What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? b. 1
- What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? a. 0
- What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? c. 2
- Which set of quantum numbers cannot occur together to specify an orbital? a. n = 2, l = 1, ml = -1 b. n = 3, l...
- For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don’t worry about x, y, z subs...
- Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
- Tell which of the following combinations of quantum numbers are not allowed. Explain your answers. (a) n = 3, ...
- Give the orbital designations of electrons with the following quantum numbers. (a) n = 3, l = 0, ml = 0 (b) ...
- Suppose that in an alternate universe, the possible values of l are the integer values from 0 to n (instead of...
- Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml are the integer values including 0 ranging f...