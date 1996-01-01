Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the only possible value of the magnetic quantum number (ml) for an electron in an s orbital? The only possible value of ml for an electron in an s orbital is 0.

Which is a correct set of values for the magnetic quantum number (ml) for one of the subshells when n = 2? For n = 2, the possible subshells are l = 0 (s) and l = 1 (p). For l = 1, ml can be -1, 0, or +1.

What are the possible values of the magnetic quantum number (ml) for each of the following values of the angular momentum quantum number (l)? For l = 0: ml = 0; for l = 1: ml = -1, 0, +1; for l = 2: ml = -2, -1, 0, +1, +2; for l = 3: ml = -3, -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, +3.

How many values of the magnetic quantum number (ml) are allowed for an electron in a 2s subshell? For a 2s subshell (l = 0), only one value of ml is allowed: 0.

What are the allowed values for the magnetic quantum number (ml)? The allowed values for ml are all integers from -l to +l, where l is the angular momentum quantum number.

How many degenerate orbitals can be found in each p subshell? Each p subshell has 3 degenerate orbitals, corresponding to ml values of -1, 0, and +1.