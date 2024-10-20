Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Spin Quantum Number Describes the intrinsic angular momentum of electrons, denoted as ms, with values of +1/2 or -1/2.

Pauli Exclusion Principle States that no two electrons in the same orbital can have identical sets of quantum numbers.

Orbital A region in an atom where a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins can exist.

Quantum Numbers Set of numbers that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom.

Intrinsic Angular Momentum The inherent spin characteristic of an electron, contributing to its quantum state.

Electron Spin The rotation of an electron around its axis, influencing its ms value.

Atomic Orbital A space around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a unique quantum state.

Opposite Spins Condition where two electrons in the same orbital have spins of +1/2 and -1/2.

Quantum State The specific set of quantum numbers that describe an electron's position and energy.