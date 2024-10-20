Skip to main content
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

  • Spin Quantum Number
    Describes the intrinsic angular momentum of electrons, denoted as ms, with values of +1/2 or -1/2.
  • Pauli Exclusion Principle
    States that no two electrons in the same orbital can have identical sets of quantum numbers.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins can exist.
  • Quantum Numbers
    Set of numbers that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom.
  • Intrinsic Angular Momentum
    The inherent spin characteristic of an electron, contributing to its quantum state.
  • Electron Spin
    The rotation of an electron around its axis, influencing its ms value.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A space around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, each with a unique quantum state.
  • Opposite Spins
    Condition where two electrons in the same orbital have spins of +1/2 and -1/2.
  • Quantum State
    The specific set of quantum numbers that describe an electron's position and energy.
  • Chemical Behavior
    The reactivity and interaction of elements, influenced by electron arrangement.