Radioactive Half-Life definitions Flashcards

Radioactive half-life Time required for half of a radioisotope to decay, constant regardless of initial concentration.

Radioisotope An unstable isotope that emits radiation during its decay process.

Alpha decay A type of radioactive decay where an alpha particle is emitted from a nucleus.

Beta decay Radioactive decay involving the emission of a beta particle from a nucleus.

Electron capture A process where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus of its own atom.

Positron emission A decay process where a proton in the nucleus is converted into a neutron and a positron.

Decay constant A proportionality constant in the radioactive decay equation, inversely related to half-life.

Ln(2) Natural logarithm of 2, approximately equal to 0.693, used in half-life calculations.

First order rate law A reaction rate that depends linearly on only one reactant concentration.

Radiometric dating Technique used to date materials by comparing the relative abundance of isotopes.