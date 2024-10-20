Radioactive Half-Life definitions Flashcards
Back
Radioactive Half-Life definitions
1/11
Terms in this set (11)
- Radioactive half-lifeTime required for half of a radioisotope to decay, constant regardless of initial concentration.
- RadioisotopeAn unstable isotope that emits radiation during its decay process.
- Alpha decayA type of radioactive decay where an alpha particle is emitted from a nucleus.
- Beta decayRadioactive decay involving the emission of a beta particle from a nucleus.
- Electron captureA process where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus of its own atom.
- Positron emissionA decay process where a proton in the nucleus is converted into a neutron and a positron.
- Decay constantA proportionality constant in the radioactive decay equation, inversely related to half-life.
- Ln(2)Natural logarithm of 2, approximately equal to 0.693, used in half-life calculations.
- First order rate lawA reaction rate that depends linearly on only one reactant concentration.
- Radiometric datingTechnique used to date materials by comparing the relative abundance of isotopes.
- Nuclear medicineMedical specialty using radioactive substances in diagnosis and treatment.