21. Nuclear Chemistry
Radioactive Half-Life
Radioactive Half-Life
Intro to Radioactive Half-Life
Method 1 of Radioactive Half-Life
Radioactive Half-Life Example
Radioactive Half-Life Example
Radioactive Half-Life Example
6
The half-life of arsenic-74 is about 18 days. If a sample initially contains 5.13 x 104 mg arsenic-74, what mass (in mg) would be left after 80 days?
2.36 x 103 mg
7.02 x 102 mg
1.43 x 103 mg
1.14 x 108 mg
What percentage of carbon – 14 ( t1/2 = 5715 years) remains in a sample estimated to be 18,315 years old?
11.09%
27.96%
18.72%
10.85%