Rate Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Rate Law An expression relating the rate of a reaction to reactant concentrations and reaction orders.

Rate Constant A proportionality constant linking the rate of reaction to reactant concentrations.

Reaction Orders Exponents in the rate law expression determined by experimentation or mechanisms.

Overall Order The sum of all individual reaction orders in a rate law.

Molarity A measure of concentration, represented by capital M in rate law calculations.

Reaction Mechanism A series of steps used to determine reaction orders in a chemical reaction.

Initial Rates The starting rates of reaction used to determine reaction orders and rate constants.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial for rate law calculations.

Products Substances formed in a reaction, ignored in rate law expressions.