Rate Law definitions Flashcards

Rate Law definitions
Rate Law definitions
- Rate LawAn expression relating the rate of a reaction to reactant concentrations and reaction orders.
- Rate ConstantA proportionality constant linking the rate of reaction to reactant concentrations.
- Reaction OrdersExponents in the rate law expression determined by experimentation or mechanisms.
- Overall OrderThe sum of all individual reaction orders in a rate law.
- MolarityA measure of concentration, represented by capital M in rate law calculations.
- Reaction MechanismA series of steps used to determine reaction orders in a chemical reaction.
- Initial RatesThe starting rates of reaction used to determine reaction orders and rate constants.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial for rate law calculations.
- ProductsSubstances formed in a reaction, ignored in rate law expressions.
- Units for kDetermined by the overall order, using molarity and time in the formula.