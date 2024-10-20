Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Rate Law definitions Flashcards

Back
Rate Law definitions
1/10
  • Rate Law
    An expression relating the rate of a reaction to reactant concentrations and reaction orders.
  • Rate Constant
    A proportionality constant linking the rate of reaction to reactant concentrations.
  • Reaction Orders
    Exponents in the rate law expression determined by experimentation or mechanisms.
  • Overall Order
    The sum of all individual reaction orders in a rate law.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, represented by capital M in rate law calculations.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A series of steps used to determine reaction orders in a chemical reaction.
  • Initial Rates
    The starting rates of reaction used to determine reaction orders and rate constants.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial for rate law calculations.
  • Products
    Substances formed in a reaction, ignored in rate law expressions.
  • Units for k
    Determined by the overall order, using molarity and time in the formula.