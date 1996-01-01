Rate Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

What are the units for the rate constant of a first-order reaction? The units for the rate constant (k) of a first-order reaction are 1/time, such as s⁻¹ or min⁻¹.

What are the units for the rate constant of a reaction with the rate law rate = k[A][B]? For the rate law rate = k[A][B], the overall order is 2, so the units for k are M⁻¹·time⁻¹ (e.g., M⁻¹·s⁻¹).

What are the units for the rate constant in a general rate law? The units for the rate constant depend on the overall reaction order: k = M^(1-n)·time⁻¹, where n is the overall order.

A partial reaction order is described by which of the following? A partial reaction order refers to the exponent of a specific reactant concentration in the rate law, determined experimentally or by mechanism.

What are the units of k for a zeroth order reaction? For a zeroth order reaction, the units of k are M·time⁻¹ (e.g., M/s or M/min).

What is the rate law for the uncatalyzed reaction? The rate law for an uncatalyzed reaction is determined experimentally and generally takes the form rate = k[reactant]^order.