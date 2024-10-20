Rate of Radioactive Decay definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Radioactive decay A process following a first-order rate law, characterized by a decrease in radioactive nuclei over time.

First-order rate law A kinetic model where the rate of reaction is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant.

Decay constant A proportionality factor in the radioactive decay equation, indicating the rate of decay over time.

Natural log The logarithm to the base e, used in the integrated rate law to express concentration changes.

Integrated rate law An equation relating the concentration of reactants to time, used to describe radioactive decay.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, which in radioactive decay can refer to disintegrations per second.

Slope In the context of decay, it represents the negative decay constant in a plot of ln(N) versus time.

Time A variable in the decay equation, representing the duration over which decay is measured.

Disintegrations per second A unit of measure for radioactive decay, indicating the number of nuclei decaying each second.

Straight line equation A mathematical representation, y=mx+b, used to describe the linear relationship in decay plots.

Graph A visual representation of data, such as ln(N) versus time, showing the decay process.

Y-axis The vertical axis in a graph, representing ln(N) in the context of radioactive decay.

X-axis The horizontal axis in a graph, representing time in the context of radioactive decay.

Initial concentration The starting amount of radioactive nuclei before decay begins, denoted as N0.