Rate of Radioactive Decay definitions Flashcards
Back
Rate of Radioactive Decay definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Radioactive decayA process following a first-order rate law, characterized by a decrease in radioactive nuclei over time.
- First-order rate lawA kinetic model where the rate of reaction is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant.
- Decay constantA proportionality factor in the radioactive decay equation, indicating the rate of decay over time.
- Natural logThe logarithm to the base e, used in the integrated rate law to express concentration changes.
- Integrated rate lawAn equation relating the concentration of reactants to time, used to describe radioactive decay.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, which in radioactive decay can refer to disintegrations per second.
- SlopeIn the context of decay, it represents the negative decay constant in a plot of ln(N) versus time.
- TimeA variable in the decay equation, representing the duration over which decay is measured.
- Disintegrations per secondA unit of measure for radioactive decay, indicating the number of nuclei decaying each second.
- Straight line equationA mathematical representation, y=mx+b, used to describe the linear relationship in decay plots.
- GraphA visual representation of data, such as ln(N) versus time, showing the decay process.
- Y-axisThe vertical axis in a graph, representing ln(N) in the context of radioactive decay.
- X-axisThe horizontal axis in a graph, representing time in the context of radioactive decay.
- Initial concentrationThe starting amount of radioactive nuclei before decay begins, denoted as N0.
- Final concentrationThe remaining amount of radioactive nuclei after a period of decay, denoted as N.