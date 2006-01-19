21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
concept
Radioactive Integrated Rate Law
example
Rate of Radioactive Decay Example
ProblemProblem
For the radioactive decay of lead-202 the decay constant is 1.32 x 10-5 yr-1. How long will it take in hours to decrease to 53% of its initial amount?
A
5.72 x 104 hrs
B
5.01 x 109 hrs
C
4.81 x 104 hrs
D
4.21 x 108 hrs
ProblemProblem
During World War I radium-226 was used in the manufacturing of luminous paint. If it takes 2.12 x 104 days for its degradation to be 2.49% complete, what is its decay constant?
A
1.74 x 10–4 days–1
B
1.08 x 10–5 days–1
C
1.19 x 10–6 days–1
D
2.14 x 10–5 days–1
ProblemProblem
If the decay constant for polonium-209 is 6.80 x 10-3 ys-1, what fraction of it remains after 1.1 x 104 years?
A
9.00 x 10–30
B
3.27 x 10–33
C
8.24 x 10–42
D
9.13 x 10–43
