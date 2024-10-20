Reaction Mechanism definitions Flashcards
- Reaction mechanismA sequence of elementary steps detailing the molecular-level process of a chemical reaction.
- Elementary stepA single event in a reaction mechanism showing the progress of a reaction at the molecular level.
- CatalystA compound appearing as a reactant in the first step and as a product in the final step of a mechanism.
- Reaction intermediateA compound that appears as a product in one step and as a reactant in another within a mechanism.
- MolecularityThe number of reactant molecules involved in an elementary step, determining its classification.
- UnimolecularAn elementary step involving one reactant molecule.
- BimolecularAn elementary step involving two reactant molecules.
- TermolecularAn elementary step involving three reactant molecules.
- Rate-determining stepThe slowest step in a reaction mechanism, dictating the overall reaction rate.
- Rate lawAn expression relating the rate of a reaction to the concentration of reactants, derived from the slow step.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a chemical equation indicating the proportion of reactants and products, used in rate laws.