Reaction Mechanism definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Reaction mechanism A sequence of elementary steps detailing the molecular-level process of a chemical reaction.

Elementary step A single event in a reaction mechanism showing the progress of a reaction at the molecular level.

Catalyst A compound appearing as a reactant in the first step and as a product in the final step of a mechanism.

Reaction intermediate A compound that appears as a product in one step and as a reactant in another within a mechanism.

Molecularity The number of reactant molecules involved in an elementary step, determining its classification.

Unimolecular An elementary step involving one reactant molecule.

Bimolecular An elementary step involving two reactant molecules.

Termolecular An elementary step involving three reactant molecules.

Rate-determining step The slowest step in a reaction mechanism, dictating the overall reaction rate.

Rate law An expression relating the rate of a reaction to the concentration of reactants, derived from the slow step.