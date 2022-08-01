Reaction Mechanism
A Reaction Mechanism is a step-by-step sequence of elementary steps by which an overall chemical change occurs.
Reaction Mechanism Concept 1
Reaction Mechanism Example 1
Reaction Mechanism Concept 2
Reaction Mechanism Example 2
Reaction Mechanism Concept 3
Reaction Mechanism Example 3
Consider the following elementary steps:
NO2 (g) + NO2 (g) → NO4 (g) + NO (g) [SLOW]
NO (g) + CO3 (g) → N (g) + CO4 (g) [FAST]
What is the rate law of the reaction mechanism?
The following reaction of 2 Br2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → N2 (g) + 2 Br2O (g) has the following rate law:Rate = k [Br2][NO]2. The proposed mechanism for the reaction is:
Br2 (g) + NO2 (g) → N (g) + Br2O (g) [SLOW]
N (g) + NO (g) → N2 (g) + O (g) [FAST]
O (g) + Br2 (g) → Br2O (g) [FAST]
Which of the following statements is/are false?
a) The rate determining step is bimolecular.
b) There are three elementary steps in the reaction mechanism.
c) The mechanism possesses a catalyst.
d) O is the only reaction intermediate in this reaction mechanism.
e) This is not a valid mechanism for the reaction.
- Consider the diagram that follows, which represents two steps in an overall reaction. The red spheres are oxyg...
- To answer questions 13–15, refer to the mechanism: H2O21aq2 + I-1aq2¡OH-1aq2 + HOI1aq2 Slower, rate-determin...
- (b) Write the balanced reaction that corresponds to the data in the graph.
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? (a) (b) (c)
- Draw a plausible transition state for the bimolecular reaction of nitric oxide with ozone. Use dashed lines t...
- (b) What is the difference between a unimolecular and a bimolecular elementary reaction?
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (c) NO1g2...
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (b) OCl -...
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) Cl21g...
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (b) H2C ...
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? Write the rate law for each. (a) 2 NO1...
- Consider the following energy profile. (a) How many elementary reactions are in the reaction mechanism?
- The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to procee...
- The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to procee...
- The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to procee...
- The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of...
- You have studied the gas-phase oxidation of HBr by O2: 4 HBr1g2 + O21g2¡2 H2O1g2 + 2 Br21g2 You find the react...
- You have studied the gas-phase oxidation of HBr by O2: 4 HBr1g2 + O21g2¡2 H2O1g2 + 2 Br21g2 You find the react...
- Consider this overall reaction, which is experimentally observed to be second order in AB and zero order in C:...
- Consider this three-step mechanism for a reaction: Cl2( g) Δk1k22 Cl( g) Fast Cl( g) + CHCl3( g) ¡k3 HCl( g) +...
- Consider this three-step mechanism for a reaction: Cl2( g) Δk1k22 Cl( g) Fast Cl( g) + CHCl3( g) ¡k3 HCl( g)...
- Consider this two-step mechanism for a reaction: NO2( g) + Cl2( g) ¡k1ClNO2( g) + Cl( g) Slow NO2( g) + Cl( g)...
- The addition of NO accelerates the decomposition of N2O, possibly by the following mechanism: NO1g2 + N2O1g2¡N...
- Consider this energy diagram: a. How many elementary steps are involved in this reaction?
- Consider the reaction in which HCl adds across the double bond of ethene: HCl + H2C“CH2¡H3C¬CH2Cl The followin...
- What is the relationship between the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction and...
- What distinguishes the rate-determining step from the other steps in a reaction mechanism? How does the rated...
- Consider the gas-phase reaction: H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g) The reaction was experimentally determined to be fir...
- Consider the gas-phase reaction: H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g) The reaction was experimentally determined to be fir...
- Consider the following mechanism for the reaction of hydrogen and iodine monochloride: Step 1. H21g2 + ICl1g...
- Consider the reaction: 2 NH3(aq) + OCl - (aq)¡N2H4(aq) + H2O(l ) + Cl - (aq) This three-step mechanism is prop...
- The following mechanism has been proposed for the reaction of NO with H2 to form N2O and H2O: NO1g2 + NO1g2¡N2...
- Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism: Cl1g2 + O31g2¡ClO1g2 + O21...
- The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism. Step 1: O31g2ΔO2...
- The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism. Step 1: O31g2ΔO2...
- The thermal decomposition of nitryl chloride, NO2Cl, is believed to occur by the following mechanism: NO2Cl1g2...
- The following mechanism has been proposed for the gasphase reaction of chloroform 1CHCl32 and chlorine: Step 1...
- In a hydrocarbon solution, the gold compound 1CH323AuPH3 decomposes into ethane 1C2H62 and a different gold co...
- In a hydrocarbon solution, the gold compound 1CH323AuPH3 decomposes into ethane 1C2H62 and a different gold co...
- A proposed mechanism for the oxidation of nitric oxide to nitrogen dioxide was described in Problem 14.29. An...
- A proposed mechanism for the oxidation of nitric oxide to nitrogen dioxide was described in Problem 14.29. An...
- A proposed mechanism for the oxidation of nitric oxide to nitrogen dioxide was described in Problem 14.29. An...
- Enzymes are often described as following the two-step mechanism: E + S Δ ES 1fast2 ES ¡ E + P 1slow2 where E =...
- Consider the following mechanism for the decomposition of nitramide 1NH2NO22 in aqueous solution: NH2NO21aq2...
- In Problem 14.113, you wrote a mechanism for the nitric oxide– facilitated decomposition of ozone. Does your ...
- The rate of the reaction A + B2 S AB + B is directly proportional to the concentration of B2, independent of ...
- Consider the following concentration–time data for the reaction of iodide ion and hypochlorite ion 1OCl-2. Th...