Reaction Quotient definitions Flashcards

Reaction Quotient definitions

Reaction Quotient definitions
  • Reaction Quotient
    A ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific time, used to predict reaction direction.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant over time.
  • Product Concentration
    The amount of product present in a reaction mixture at a given time.
  • Reactant Concentration
    The amount of reactant present in a reaction mixture at a given time.
  • Forward Direction
    The direction in which reactants are converted into products.
  • Reverse Direction
    The direction in which products are converted back into reactants.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
  • Shift Right
    A reaction movement towards more product formation.
  • Shift Left
    A reaction movement towards more reactant formation.
  • Constant Concentration
    A state where the amounts of reactants and products do not change.
  • Dynamic Nature
    The continuous movement and adjustment of reactions to reach equilibrium.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where substances are transformed into different substances.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance in chemistry.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of data showing relationships between variables.