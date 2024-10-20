Reaction Quotient definitions Flashcards
Reaction Quotient definitions
- Reaction QuotientA ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific time, used to predict reaction direction.
- Equilibrium ConstantA value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- EquilibriumA state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant over time.
- Product ConcentrationThe amount of product present in a reaction mixture at a given time.
- Reactant ConcentrationThe amount of reactant present in a reaction mixture at a given time.
- Forward DirectionThe direction in which reactants are converted into products.
- Reverse DirectionThe direction in which products are converted back into reactants.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
- Shift RightA reaction movement towards more product formation.
- Shift LeftA reaction movement towards more reactant formation.
- Constant ConcentrationA state where the amounts of reactants and products do not change.
- Dynamic NatureThe continuous movement and adjustment of reactions to reach equilibrium.
- Chemical ReactionA process where substances are transformed into different substances.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance in chemistry.
- GraphA visual representation of data showing relationships between variables.