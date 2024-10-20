Reaction Quotient definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Reaction Quotient A ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific time, used to predict reaction direction.

Equilibrium Constant A value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Equilibrium A state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant over time.

Product Concentration The amount of product present in a reaction mixture at a given time.

Reactant Concentration The amount of reactant present in a reaction mixture at a given time.

Forward Direction The direction in which reactants are converted into products.

Reverse Direction The direction in which products are converted back into reactants.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.

Shift Right A reaction movement towards more product formation.

Shift Left A reaction movement towards more reactant formation.

Constant Concentration A state where the amounts of reactants and products do not change.

Dynamic Nature The continuous movement and adjustment of reactions to reach equilibrium.

Chemical Reaction A process where substances are transformed into different substances.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance in chemistry.