For the reaction: 2 CO 2 (g) ⇌ 2 CO (g) + 2 O 2 (g), the equilibrium constant is 3.12 × 10−4 at 400 K, while the reaction quotient is 4.18 × 10−4. If initially we have 0.20 atm CO 2 , 0.30 atm CO and 0.15 atm O 2 , which of the following statements is not true?

a) The pressure of CO 2 will be greater than 0.20 atm.

b) The pressure of CO will be less than 0.30 atm.

c) The pressure of O 2 will be greater than 0.15 atm.

d) The pressure of O 2 will be less than 0.15 atm.

e) The reaction will favor reactants.