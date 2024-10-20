Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards
Redox Reactions definitions
- Redox ReactionsProcesses involving electron transfer between substances, altering their oxidation states.
- OxidationThe process of losing electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation number.
- ReductionThe process of gaining electrons, resulting in a decrease in oxidation number.
- Oxidation NumberA value representing the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound.
- Reducing AgentThe substance that donates electrons and is oxidized in a redox reaction.
- Oxidizing AgentThe substance that accepts electrons and is reduced in a redox reaction.
- Electron TransferMovement of electrons from one reactant to another in a chemical reaction.
- LEO the LionA mnemonic for remembering 'Lose Electrons Oxidation'.
- GERA mnemonic for remembering 'Gain Electrons Reduction'.
- Positive ChargeThe result of losing negatively charged electrons during oxidation.
- Negative ChargeThe result of gaining negatively charged electrons during reduction.