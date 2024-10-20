Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reactions Processes involving electron transfer between substances, altering their oxidation states.

Oxidation The process of losing electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation number.

Reduction The process of gaining electrons, resulting in a decrease in oxidation number.

Oxidation Number A value representing the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound.

Reducing Agent The substance that donates electrons and is oxidized in a redox reaction.

Oxidizing Agent The substance that accepts electrons and is reduced in a redox reaction.

Electron Transfer Movement of electrons from one reactant to another in a chemical reaction.

LEO the Lion A mnemonic for remembering 'Lose Electrons Oxidation'.

GER A mnemonic for remembering 'Gain Electrons Reduction'.

Positive Charge The result of losing negatively charged electrons during oxidation.