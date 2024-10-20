Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Redox Reactions definitions

Redox Reactions definitions
  • Redox Reactions
    Processes involving electron transfer between substances, altering their oxidation states.
  • Oxidation
    The process of losing electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation number.
  • Reduction
    The process of gaining electrons, resulting in a decrease in oxidation number.
  • Oxidation Number
    A value representing the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound.
  • Reducing Agent
    The substance that donates electrons and is oxidized in a redox reaction.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    The substance that accepts electrons and is reduced in a redox reaction.
  • Electron Transfer
    Movement of electrons from one reactant to another in a chemical reaction.
  • LEO the Lion
    A mnemonic for remembering 'Lose Electrons Oxidation'.
  • GER
    A mnemonic for remembering 'Gain Electrons Reduction'.
  • Positive Charge
    The result of losing negatively charged electrons during oxidation.
  • Negative Charge
    The result of gaining negatively charged electrons during reduction.