Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions (oxidation-reduction reactions) involve transference of an electron(s) between reactants.
Oxidizing Agent is reduced and in turn oxidizes another element/compound.
Reducing Agent is oxidized and in turn reduces another element/compound.
Redox Reactions Example 1
Which element is being reduced in the following reaction?
Cr2O72- + 3 HNO2 + 5 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 3NO3- + 4 H2O
Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent from the following redox reaction.
Ba (s) + Cl2 (g) → BaCl2 (aq)
Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in the following reaction?
Hg (aq) + HgCl2 (aq) → Hg2Cl2
Which of the following represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
I. PCl3 (aq) + Cl2 (g) → PCl5 (aq)
II. 2 AgNO3 (aq) + Cu (s) → Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 Ag (s)
III. CO2 (g) + 2 LiOH (aq) → Li2CO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
IV. FeCl2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq)
- In the Brønsted–Lowry concept of acids and bases, acid– base reactions are viewed as proton-transfer reactions...
- The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell....
- What is the line notation for the galvanic cell? (a) (b) (c) (d)
- Consider the following voltaic cell: (c) What is the change in the cell voltage when the ion concentrations ...
- What is the pH of the solution in the cathode compartment of the following cell if the measured cell potential...
- Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the “electrolyte”) using ...
- Identify the element that gets oxidized and the oxidizing agent in the reaction. (LO 4.19) (a) (b) (c) (d)
- (b) On which side of an oxidation half-reaction do the electrons appear?
- What are the products of the overall reaction in the elec-trolysis of an aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide?...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) If there are no changes in the oxidati...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formal...
- Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) An oxidizing agent is needed to conver...
- Hydrazine 1N2H42 and dinitrogen tetroxide 1N2O42 form a self-igniting mixture that has been used as a rocket ...
- (b) Write the half-reaction that occurs at a hydrogen electrode in acidic aqueous solution when it serves as...
- A voltaic cell that uses the reaction PdCl42-1aq2 + Cd1s2 ¡ Pd1s2 + 4 Cl-1aq2 + Cd2+1aq2 has a measured standa...
- Consider a Daniell cell with 1.0 M ion concentrations: Does the cell voltage increase, decrease, or remain th...
- Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactio...
- Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactio...
- Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactio...
- Using standard reduction potentials (Appendix E), calculate the standard emf for each of the following reactio...
- Sketch a cell with inert electrodes suitable for electrolysis of aqueous CuBr2. (b) Indicate the direction of...
- The standard reduction potentials of the following halfreactions are given in Appendix E: Ag+1aq2 + e- ¡ Ag1s2...
- Porous pellets of TiO2 can be reduced to titanium metal at the cathode of an electrochemical cell containing m...
- Calculate the standard cell potential for each of the electro- chemical cells in Problem 43.
- True or false: (a) If a substance is oxidized, there must be more oxygen in the substance.
- True or false: (a) Reduction occurs if the oxidation number of an element increases
- (a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which re...
- Use line notation to represent each electrochemical cell in Problem 43.
- Make a sketch of the voltaic cell represented by the line nota- tion. Write the overall balanced equation for ...
- Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 +...
- Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 F...
- Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡2 NH31g2
- For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 2...
- For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 2...
- Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which i...
- For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 2...
- Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction. a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq...
- Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction. b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(...
- Using the standard reduction potentials listed in Appendix E, calculate the equilibrium constant for each of t...
- A cell has a standard cell potential of +0.177 V at 298 K. What is the value of the equilibrium constant for t...
- Write a balanced equation for the overall cell reaction in the following galvanic cell, and tell why inert ele...
- Write the shorthand notation for a galvanic cell that uses the following cell reaction. Include inert electrod...
- Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. b. ...
- Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. ...
- An H2/H+ half-cell (anode) and an Ag+/Ag half cell (cathode) are connected by a wire and a salt bridge. (a) S...
- An H2/H+ half-cell (anode) and an Ag+/Ag half cell (cathode) are connected by a wire and a salt bridge. (c) G...
- Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. c. ...
- Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. ...
- Write balanced equations for the electrode and overall cell reactions in the following galvanic cells. Sketch ...
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on t...
- A voltaic cell is constructed that uses the following reaction and operates at 298 K: Zn1s2 + Ni2+1aq2 ¡ Zn2+1...
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 4 Fe2+1aq2 + O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 ¡ 4 Fe3+1aq2 + 2 H2O1l2 (a) What...
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 4 Fe2+1aq2 + O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 ¡ 4 Fe3+1aq2 + 2 H2O1l2 (b) What...
- Calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the reactions in Problem 65.
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 2 Fe3+1aq2 + H21g2 ¡ 2 Fe2+1aq2 + 2 H+1aq2 (a) What is the emf...
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: (b) What is the emf for this cell when 3Fe3+4 = 3.50 M, PH2= 0...
- Calculate the equilibrium constant for the reaction between Fe2+(aq) and Zn(s) (at 25 °C).
- A voltaic cell is constructed that is based on the following reaction: Sn2+1aq2 + Pb1s2 ¡ Sn1s2 + Pb2+1aq2 (a)...
- A voltaic cell employs the following redox reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Mn(s) ¡ Sn(s) + Mn2+(aq) Calculate the cell po...
- During the discharge of an alkaline battery, 4.50 g of Zn is consumed at the anode of the battery. (b) How ma...
- Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate “button” batteries. The overall cell reaction is...
- An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions: Ox: Pb(s) -> Pb2+ (aq, 0.10 M) + 2 e- Red: Mn...
- An electrochemical cell is based on these two half-reactions: Ox: Sn(s) ¡ Sn2+(aq, 2.00 M) + 2 e- Red: ClO2(g,...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Zn>Zn2+ half-cell and a Ni>Ni2+ half-cell at 25 °C. The initial concentrati...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Zn>Zn2+ half-cell and a Ni>Ni2+ half-cell at 25 °C. The initial concentrati...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Zn>Zn2+ half-cell and a Ni>Ni2+ half-cell at 25 °C. The initial concentrati...
- Consider the following substances: Fe(s), PbO2(s), H+(aq), Al(s), Ag(s), Cr2O72-(aq). (a) Look at the E° value...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Pb>Pb half-cell and a Cu>Cu half- cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations ...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Pb>Pb half-cell and a Cu>Cu half- cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations ...
- A voltaic cell consists of a Pb>Pb half-cell and a Cu>Cu half- cell at 25°C. The initial concentrations ...
- The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (c) Which of the three cell reactions delivers the highest...
- The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (a) Arrange the following reduction half-reactions in orde...
- The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (b) Which of these substances (A,A+,B,B+,C,C+) is the stro...
- Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state condition...
- Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state condition...
- Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state condition...
- (a) Which reaction is spontaneous in the hydrogen fuel cell: hydrogen gas plus oxygen gas makes water, or wate...
- A concentration cell consists of two Sn/Sn2+ half-cells. The cell has a potential of 0.10 V at 25°C. What is t...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- A Cu/Cu2+ concentration cell has a voltage of 0.22 V at 25 °C. The concentration of Cu2+ in one of the half-ce...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state condition...
- The standard potential for the following galvanic cell is 0.40 V: (Europium, Eu, is one of the lanthanide ele...
- Refer to the tabulated values of ∆Gf° in Appendix IIB to calculate Ec°ell for the fuel-cell breathalyzer, whic...
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. c. Mn
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. b. Sn
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. a. Zn
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. c. Cu
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. a. Mg
- Determine whether or not each metal, if coated onto iron, would prevent the corrosion of iron. b. Cr
- (d) Why is sodium metal not obtained when an aqueous solution of NaCl undergoes electrolysis?
- (c) What process occurs at the anode in the electrolysis of molten NaCl?
- (d) Why are active metals such as Al obtained by electrolysis using molten salts rather than aqueous solutio...
- Draw an electrolytic cell in which Mn2+ is reduced to Mn and Sn is oxidized to Sn2+. Label the anode and catho...
- Calculate E° for each of the following reactions, and tell which are spontaneous under standard-state conditio...
- Write equations for the half-reactions that occur in the electrol- ysis of molten potassium bromide.
- (a) A Cr3+1aq2 solution is electrolyzed, using a current of 7.60 A. What mass of Cr(s) is plated out after 2.0...
- Consider a galvanic cell that uses the following half-reactions: (b) What is the oxidizing agent, and what is...
- What products are obtained in the electrolysis of molten NaI?
- The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd1NO322 and one of Na2S. (d) Is this a redox...
- Given the following half-reactions and E° values, write a balanced equation for the formation of Mn2+ and MnO...
- (a) Calculate the mass of Li formed by electrolysis of molten LiCl by a current of 7.5 * 104 A flowing for a p...
- What products are obtained in the electrolysis of a molten mix- ture of KI and KBr?
- Consider a galvanic cell that uses the reaction Calculate the potential at 25 °C for a cell that has the foll...
- The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2...
- Write equations for the half-reactions that occur at the anode and cathode for the electrolysis of each aqueou...
- The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2...
- Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and...
- Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and...
- A galvanic cell has an iron electrode in contact with 0.10 M FeSO4 and a copper electrode in contact with a Cu...
- Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and...
- What is the Fe2+: Sn2+ concentration ratio in the following cell at 25 °C if the measured cell potential is 0....
- Predict whether the following reactions will be spontaneous in acidic solution under standard conditions: (c) ...
- The Nernst equation applies to both cell reactions and half-reactions. For the conditions specified, calculate...
- Gold exists in two common positive oxidation states, +1 and +3. The standard reduction potentials for these ox...
- Silver can be electroplated at the cathode of an electrolysis cell by the half-reaction: Ag+(aq) + e- ¡ Ag(s) ...
- When suspected drunk drivers are tested with a Breathalyzer, the alcohol (ethanol) in the exhaled breath is ox...
- When suspected drunk drivers are tested with a Breathalyzer, the alcohol (ethanol) in the exhaled breath is ox...
- A major source of sodium metal is the electrolysis of molten so- dium chloride. What magnitude of current prod...
- A voltaic cell is constructed that uses the following half-cell reactions: Cu+1aq2 + e- ¡ Cu1s2 I21s2 + 2 e- ¡...
- At one time on Earth, iron was present mostly as iron(II). Later, once plants had produced a significant quant...
- Consider the reaction shown here occurring at 25 °C. Cr(s) + Cd2+(aq) ¡ Cr2+(aq) + Cd(s) Determine Ec°ell, K, ...
- (b) Given the following reduction potentials, calculate the standard emf of the cell: Cd1OH221s2 + 2 e- ¡ C...
- Copper reduces dilute nitric acid to nitric oxide (NO) but reduces concentrated nitric acid to nitrogen dioxid...
- Disulfides are compounds that have S ¬ S bonds, like peroxides have O ¬ O bonds. Thiols are organic compounds ...
- What is the pH of the solution in the cathode compartment of the following cell if the measured cell potential...
- Beginning with the equations that relate E°, ∆G°, and K, show that ∆G° is negative and K 7 1 for a reaction th...
- If a reaction has an equilibrium constant K 6 1, is E° posi-tive or negative? What is the value of K when E° =...
- Calculate the number of kilowatt-hours of electricity required to produce 1.0 * 103 kg (1 metric ton) of alumi...
- The cell potential of this electrochemical cell depends on the pH of the solution in the anode half-cell. Pt(s...
- The cell potential of this electrochemical cell depends on the gold concentration in the cathode half-cell. Pt...
- Aqueous solutions of ammonia 1NH32 and bleach (active ingredient NaOCl) are sold as cleaning fluids, but bottl...
- Where in the periodic table are the best reducing agents found? The best oxidizing agents?
- Where in the periodic table are the most easily reduced elements found? The most easily oxidized?
- A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ a...
- Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reac...
- In each of the following instances, tell whether the substance gains electrons or loses electrons in a redox r...
- The following galvanic cell has a potential of 1.214 V at 25 °C: Calculate the value of Ksp for Hg2Br2 at 25°...
- For the following half-reaction, E° = 1.103 V: Calculate the formation constant Kf for Cu(CN)2-.
- Tell for each of the following substances whether the oxidation number increases or decreases in a redox react...
- Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (b)
- Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (a)
- Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (b)
- Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (a)
- A student designs an ammeter (a device that measures electrical current) that is based on the electrolysis of ...
- Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Identify the oxidizing agent ...
- You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone ...
- You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone ...
- A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items ...
- Calculate ∆Gr°xn and K for each reaction. b. The reaction of Cr3+(aq) and Cr(s) to form Cr2+(aq). [The electro...
- Calculate ∆Gr°xn and K for each reaction. a. The reaction of Cr2+(aq) with Cr2O7^2-(aq) in acid solution to fo...
- A mercury battery uses the following electrode half-reactions: (c) What is the effect on the cell voltage of...
- A mercury battery uses the following electrode half-reactions: (b) Calculate ∆G° (in kilojoules) and K at 25...
- A metal forms the fluoride MF3. Electrolysis of the molten fluo- ride by a current of 3.86 A for 16.2 minutes ...
- A sample of impure tin of mass 0.535 g is dissolved in strong acid to give a solution of Sn2+. The solution is...
- How does the pH of the solution affect the formation of rust?
- Which of the following describes the process of galvanization that protects steel from rusting? (a) Steel is c...
- A current of 11.3 A is applied to 1.25 L of a solution of 0.552 M HBr converting some of the H+ to H2(g), whic...
- What is meant by cathodic protection? (a) Steel is coated with a layer of paint. (b) Iron in steel is oxidize...
- An MnO2(s)/Mn2+(aq) electrode in which the pH si 10.24 is prepared. Find the [Mn2+] necessary to lower the pot...
- Which of the following metals can offer cathodic protec-tion to iron? Select all the correct choices. Mn, Ni, ...
- To what pH should you adjust a standard hydrogen electrode to get an electrode potential of -0.122 V? (Assume ...
- Magnesium metal is produced by the electrolysis of molten magnesium chloride using inert electrodes. (a) Sket...
- (a) Sketch a cell with inert electrodes suitable for the elec-trolysis of an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid...
- What products should be formed when the following reac-tants are electrolyzed in a cell having inert electrode...
- Predict the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions when an aqueous solution of each of the following salts...
- Predict the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions when an aqueous solution of each of the following salts...
- Predict the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions when an aqueous solution of each of the following salts...
- What constant current (in amperes) is required to produce aluminum by the Hall–Héroult process at a rate of 40...
- Electrolysis of a metal nitrate solution M(NO3)2(aq) for 325 min with a constant current of 20.0 A gives 111 g...
- Aluminum, titanium, and several other metals can be col-ored by an electrochemical process called anodizing. A...
- In order to charge a lead storage battery (Section 19.10) 500.0 g of PbSO4(s) must be converted into PbO2(s) a...
- Consider the following half-reactions and E° values: (c) Write the cell reaction for part (b), and calculate ...
- A concentration cell has the same half-reactions at the anode and cathode, but a voltage results from differen...
- Consider a galvanic cell that utilizes the following half-reactions: (b) What are the values of E° and the...
- The nickel–iron battery has an iron anode, an NiO(OH) cathode, and a KOH electrolyte. This battery uses the fo...
- Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cel...
- Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cel...
- The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel...
- Gold metal is extracted from its ore by treating the crushed rock with an aerated cyanide solution. The unbala...
- Consider the redox titration of 100.0 mL of a solution of 0.010 M Fe2+ in 1.50 M H2SO4 with a 0.010 M solution...