Redox Reactions quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements is NOT true of most cellular redox reactions? a) They involve the transfer of electrons. b) The substance being oxidized acts as the reducing agent. c) The substance being reduced acts as the oxidizing agent. d) They do not alter the oxidation states of substances.
d) They do not alter the oxidation states of substances.
What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.
Which type of reaction involves both synthesis and decomposition?
A redox reaction can involve both synthesis and decomposition processes.
Which term describes the compound that loses electrons to an electron-accepting compound?
The compound that loses electrons is called the reducing agent.
How many photons does it take to fully reduce one molecule of NADP+ to NADPH?
It takes two photons to fully reduce one molecule of NADP+ to NADPH.
Where does the electron-acceptor molecule transfer electrons?
The electron-acceptor molecule transfers electrons to the electron transport chain.
What molecule will accept the electrons at the end of the electron transport chain to form water?
Oxygen (O2) accepts the electrons at the end of the electron transport chain to form water.
During a chemical reaction, which molecules become reduced?
The molecules that gain electrons become reduced.
Which of the following best describes redox reactions? a) They involve only the transfer of protons. b) They involve the transfer of electrons. c) They do not change oxidation states. d) They are not involved in energy production.
b) They involve the transfer of electrons.
Which answer best describes the reducing and oxidizing processes in this reaction?
The reducing process involves the gain of electrons, while the oxidizing process involves the loss of electrons.
What can happen during the reduction of an atom or molecule?
During reduction, an atom or molecule gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state.
Does the electron transport chain require oxygen?
Yes, the electron transport chain requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
Which reaction would prevail if both Q and S were present in the cell in high concentrations?
The reaction with the more favorable thermodynamic conditions would prevail.
In which reaction is molecular oxygen (O2) produced?
Molecular oxygen (O2) is produced during the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.
Which electron carrier delivers electrons to the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 are electron carriers that deliver electrons to the electron transport chain.
The splitting of water and the generation of oxygen occur where?
The splitting of water and the generation of oxygen occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts during photosynthesis.
What is the oxidizing agent in the following reaction?
The oxidizing agent is the substance that gains electrons and is reduced.
What molecule is the source of the electrons in the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 are the sources of electrons in the electron transport chain.
Which electron carrier transfers electrons to Complex III?
Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q) transfers electrons to Complex III.
Which of the following provides electrons to the electron transport chain? a) NADH b) ATP c) Glucose d) Oxygen
a) NADH
Which of the following is a product of the electron transport chain? a) ATP b) NADH c) Glucose d) Oxygen
a) ATP
Which of the following can oxidize water? a) NAD+ b) Oxygen c) Chlorophyll d) FAD
c) Chlorophyll
What role does NAD+ play in redox reactions?
NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, becoming reduced to NADH in redox reactions.
Which pair of molecules are both oxidizing agents? a) NAD+ and FAD b) NADH and FADH2 c) ATP and ADP d) Glucose and Oxygen
a) NAD+ and FAD
Which of the following is an electron carrier in its reduced form? a) NAD+ b) FAD c) NADH d) ATP
c) NADH
Which two types of reactions are often coupled in cells?
Redox reactions and energy transfer reactions are often coupled in cells.
How is photosynthesis a redox process?
Photosynthesis is a redox process because it involves the reduction of carbon dioxide to glucose and the oxidation of water to oxygen.
Which is a common electron acceptor in catabolic reactions?
NAD+ is a common electron acceptor in catabolic reactions.