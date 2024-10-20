Simple Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards
Simple Cubic Unit Cell definitions
- Simple Cubic Unit CellA structure with atoms at each corner of a cube, totaling one atom per unit cell.
- Primitive CubicAnother term for simple cubic unit cell, emphasizing its basic structure.
- Corner AtomAn atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing 1/8th of an atom.
- Edge LengthThe side length of the cube in a unit cell, calculated as 2 times the atomic radius.
- Atomic RadiusHalf the distance between the centers of two touching atoms in a unit cell.
- Packing EfficiencyThe percentage of space occupied by atoms in a unit cell, 52% for simple cubic.
- Coordination NumberThe number of nearest neighbors surrounding an atom, 6 for simple cubic.
- CubeA three-dimensional shape with six equal square faces, forming the unit cell.
- Unit CellThe smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry.
- Crystal StructureThe ordered arrangement of atoms in a crystalline material.