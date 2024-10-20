Skip to main content
Simple Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

  • Simple Cubic Unit Cell
    A structure with atoms at each corner of a cube, totaling one atom per unit cell.
  • Primitive Cubic
    Another term for simple cubic unit cell, emphasizing its basic structure.
  • Corner Atom
    An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing 1/8th of an atom.
  • Edge Length
    The side length of the cube in a unit cell, calculated as 2 times the atomic radius.
  • Atomic Radius
    Half the distance between the centers of two touching atoms in a unit cell.
  • Packing Efficiency
    The percentage of space occupied by atoms in a unit cell, 52% for simple cubic.
  • Coordination Number
    The number of nearest neighbors surrounding an atom, 6 for simple cubic.
  • Cube
    A three-dimensional shape with six equal square faces, forming the unit cell.
  • Unit Cell
    The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry.
  • Crystal Structure
    The ordered arrangement of atoms in a crystalline material.