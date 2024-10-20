Simple Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Simple Cubic Unit Cell A structure with atoms at each corner of a cube, totaling one atom per unit cell.

Primitive Cubic Another term for simple cubic unit cell, emphasizing its basic structure.

Corner Atom An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing 1/8th of an atom.

Edge Length The side length of the cube in a unit cell, calculated as 2 times the atomic radius.

Atomic Radius Half the distance between the centers of two touching atoms in a unit cell.

Packing Efficiency The percentage of space occupied by atoms in a unit cell, 52% for simple cubic.

Coordination Number The number of nearest neighbors surrounding an atom, 6 for simple cubic.

Cube A three-dimensional shape with six equal square faces, forming the unit cell.

Unit Cell The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry.