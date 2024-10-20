Skeletal Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Skeletal Formula A streamlined representation of organic structures using lines for carbon-carbon bonds.

Bond Line Formula Another term for skeletal formula, emphasizing the depiction of bonds as lines.

Line Formula A synonym for skeletal formula, highlighting the use of lines to represent molecular structures.

Carbon-Carbon Bonds Connections between carbon atoms depicted as lines in skeletal formulas.

Tetravalency The property of carbon to form four bonds, implicitly shown in skeletal formulas.

Heteroatoms Atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur explicitly shown in skeletal formulas.

Structural Formula A detailed representation showing connectivity between atoms in a molecule.

Condensed Formula A compact representation of a molecule, less detailed than structural formulas.

Organic Compounds Molecules primarily composed of carbon atoms, often depicted using skeletal formulas.

Hydrogen Atoms Atoms typically not shown in skeletal formulas unless attached to heteroatoms.

Molecular Connectivity The arrangement and bonding of atoms within a molecule, efficiently shown in skeletal formulas.