Skeletal Formula definitions Flashcards
Back
Skeletal Formula definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Skeletal FormulaA streamlined representation of organic structures using lines for carbon-carbon bonds.
- Bond Line FormulaAnother term for skeletal formula, emphasizing the depiction of bonds as lines.
- Line FormulaA synonym for skeletal formula, highlighting the use of lines to represent molecular structures.
- Carbon-Carbon BondsConnections between carbon atoms depicted as lines in skeletal formulas.
- TetravalencyThe property of carbon to form four bonds, implicitly shown in skeletal formulas.
- HeteroatomsAtoms like oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur explicitly shown in skeletal formulas.
- Structural FormulaA detailed representation showing connectivity between atoms in a molecule.
- Condensed FormulaA compact representation of a molecule, less detailed than structural formulas.
- Organic CompoundsMolecules primarily composed of carbon atoms, often depicted using skeletal formulas.
- Hydrogen AtomsAtoms typically not shown in skeletal formulas unless attached to heteroatoms.
- Molecular ConnectivityThe arrangement and bonding of atoms within a molecule, efficiently shown in skeletal formulas.
- Complex MoleculesLarger organic structures that are simplified using skeletal formulas.