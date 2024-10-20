Skip to main content
Skeletal Formula definitions Flashcards

Skeletal Formula definitions
  • Skeletal Formula
    A streamlined representation of organic structures using lines for carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Bond Line Formula
    Another term for skeletal formula, emphasizing the depiction of bonds as lines.
  • Line Formula
    A synonym for skeletal formula, highlighting the use of lines to represent molecular structures.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bonds
    Connections between carbon atoms depicted as lines in skeletal formulas.
  • Tetravalency
    The property of carbon to form four bonds, implicitly shown in skeletal formulas.
  • Heteroatoms
    Atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur explicitly shown in skeletal formulas.
  • Structural Formula
    A detailed representation showing connectivity between atoms in a molecule.
  • Condensed Formula
    A compact representation of a molecule, less detailed than structural formulas.
  • Organic Compounds
    Molecules primarily composed of carbon atoms, often depicted using skeletal formulas.
  • Hydrogen Atoms
    Atoms typically not shown in skeletal formulas unless attached to heteroatoms.
  • Molecular Connectivity
    The arrangement and bonding of atoms within a molecule, efficiently shown in skeletal formulas.
  • Complex Molecules
    Larger organic structures that are simplified using skeletal formulas.