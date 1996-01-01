22. Organic Chemistry
Skeletal Formula
22. Organic Chemistry
Skeletal Formula
1
concept
Skeletal Formula
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Skeletal Formula Example
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Draw a skeletal formula for the following molecule: CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH2OH.
A
B
C
D
4
ProblemProblem
Convert the following skeletal formula into condensed and structural formulas.
A
Condensed: CH3CH2OH
Structural:
B
Condensed: CH3CH2CH2(OH)CH3
Structural:
C
Condensed: CH3CH2CH2OH
Structural:
D
Condensed: CH3CH(OH)CH3
Structural: