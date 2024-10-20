Solution Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards
Solution Stoichiometry definitions
- StoichiometryA method in chemistry to calculate the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction using a balanced equation.
- Solution StoichiometryInvolves stoichiometric calculations in solutions, incorporating volume and molarity to determine reactant and product quantities.
- VolumeThe amount of space that a substance or object occupies, often measured in liters or milliliters in solution stoichiometry.
- MolarityA concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, crucial for stoichiometric calculations in solutions.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used to determine mole ratios in stoichiometry.
- Mole RatioThe ratio of moles of one substance to moles of another in a balanced chemical equation, used in stoichiometric calculations.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance, used to express quantities in stoichiometry and solution stoichiometry.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, used to convert moles to grams in stoichiometric calculations.
- Hydrogen GasA diatomic molecule produced in some chemical reactions, often calculated in grams using stoichiometry.
- Sodium HydroxideAn aqueous product formed in reactions involving sodium and water, calculated using stoichiometry.
- SodiumA reactive metal that participates in reactions to form products like hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide.
- WaterA liquid reactant in many chemical reactions, often given in volume and molarity for stoichiometric calculations.
- MillilitersA unit of volume measurement, often converted to liters in solution stoichiometry calculations.
- GramsA unit of mass used to express the amount of a substance, often calculated from moles in stoichiometry.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a balanced equation indicating the proportion of moles of each substance involved in the reaction.