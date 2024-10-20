Solution Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solution Stoichiometry definitions

Solution Stoichiometry definitions
  • Stoichiometry
    A method in chemistry to calculate the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction using a balanced equation.
  • Solution Stoichiometry
    Involves stoichiometric calculations in solutions, incorporating volume and molarity to determine reactant and product quantities.
  • Volume
    The amount of space that a substance or object occupies, often measured in liters or milliliters in solution stoichiometry.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, crucial for stoichiometric calculations in solutions.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used to determine mole ratios in stoichiometry.
  • Mole Ratio
    The ratio of moles of one substance to moles of another in a balanced chemical equation, used in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used to express quantities in stoichiometry and solution stoichiometry.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, used to convert moles to grams in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A diatomic molecule produced in some chemical reactions, often calculated in grams using stoichiometry.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    An aqueous product formed in reactions involving sodium and water, calculated using stoichiometry.
  • Sodium
    A reactive metal that participates in reactions to form products like hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide.
  • Water
    A liquid reactant in many chemical reactions, often given in volume and molarity for stoichiometric calculations.
  • Milliliters
    A unit of volume measurement, often converted to liters in solution stoichiometry calculations.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass used to express the amount of a substance, often calculated from moles in stoichiometry.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the proportion of moles of each substance involved in the reaction.