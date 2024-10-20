Solution Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometry A method in chemistry to calculate the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction using a balanced equation.

Solution Stoichiometry Involves stoichiometric calculations in solutions, incorporating volume and molarity to determine reactant and product quantities.

Volume The amount of space that a substance or object occupies, often measured in liters or milliliters in solution stoichiometry.

Molarity A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, crucial for stoichiometric calculations in solutions.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used to determine mole ratios in stoichiometry.

Mole Ratio The ratio of moles of one substance to moles of another in a balanced chemical equation, used in stoichiometric calculations.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used to express quantities in stoichiometry and solution stoichiometry.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, used to convert moles to grams in stoichiometric calculations.

Hydrogen Gas A diatomic molecule produced in some chemical reactions, often calculated in grams using stoichiometry.

Sodium Hydroxide An aqueous product formed in reactions involving sodium and water, calculated using stoichiometry.

Sodium A reactive metal that participates in reactions to form products like hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide.

Water A liquid reactant in many chemical reactions, often given in volume and molarity for stoichiometric calculations.

Milliliters A unit of volume measurement, often converted to liters in solution stoichiometry calculations.

Grams A unit of mass used to express the amount of a substance, often calculated from moles in stoichiometry.