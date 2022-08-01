Solution Stoichiometry
Solution Stoichiometry deals with stoichiometric calculations in solutions that involve volume and molarity.
Solution Stoichiometry
Use the solution stoichiometric chart when dealing with calculations involving molarity and/or volume.
Solution Stoichiometry Example 1
How many milliliters of 0.325 M HCl are needed to react with 16.2 g of magnesium metal?
2 HCl (aq) + Mg (s) → MgCl2 + H2 (g)
What is the molar concentration of a hydrobromic acid solution if it takes 34.12 mL of HBr to completely neutralize 82.56 mL of 0.156 M Ca(OH)2?
2 HBr (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq) → CaBr2 (aq) + 2 H2O (l)
Consider the following balanced chemical equation:
H2O+ 2 MnO4– + 3 SO32- → 2 MnO2 + 3 SO42-+ 2 OH–
How many grams of MnO2 (MW:86.94 g/mol) will be created when 25.0 mL of 0.120 M MnO4– (MW:118.90 g/mol) reacts with 32.0 mL of 0.140 M SO32- (MW:80.07 g/mol).
