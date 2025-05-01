What is the formula for calculating mass percent in a solution? Mass percent = (grams of solute / grams of solution) × 100.

How do you interpret a 2.50% sodium hydroxide solution in terms of grams? It means there are 2.50 grams of sodium hydroxide in every 100 grams of the solution.

What does the denominator represent in the mass percent formula? The denominator represents the total mass of the solution.

How can mass percent be used as a conversion factor? Mass percent can be used to convert between grams of solute and grams of solution.

What is the reciprocal form of the mass percent conversion factor for a 2.50% NaOH solution? It is 100 grams of solution over 2.50 grams of NaOH.

Why is mass percent important in chemical formulation? It quantifies the ratio of solute to solution, ensuring precise chemical reactions.