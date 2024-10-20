Skip to main content
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions
  • Solubility
    A chemical property indicating a solute's ability to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture.
  • Miscible
    Describes two substances that can mix to form a homogeneous mixture or solution.
  • Homogeneous mixture
    A mixture where the components are uniformly distributed, also known as a solution.
  • Heterogeneous mixture
    A mixture where the components are not uniformly distributed, indicating a solute is not dissolved.
  • Intermolecular forces
    Forces that mediate interaction between molecules, affecting solubility and miscibility.
  • Ion-dipole
    The strongest intermolecular force, occurring between ionic compounds and polar molecules.
  • Hydrogen bonding
    A strong type of dipole-dipole interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
  • Dipole-dipole
    An intermolecular force between polar covalent molecules, where positive and negative ends attract.
  • London dispersion forces
    Weak intermolecular forces present in all molecules, dominant in nonpolar covalent compounds.
  • Polarity
    A property of molecules with uneven distribution of charges, affecting solubility and miscibility.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved by a solvent.
  • Ionic compounds
    Compounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces, often exhibiting ion-dipole interactions.
  • Polar covalent compounds
    Compounds with polar bonds due to unequal sharing of electrons, exhibiting dipole-dipole forces.
  • Nonpolar covalent compounds
    Compounds with equal sharing of electrons, primarily exhibiting London dispersion forces.
  • Like dissolves like
    A principle stating that substances with similar polarities or intermolecular forces are likely to be miscible.