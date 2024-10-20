Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Solubility A chemical property indicating a solute's ability to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture.

Miscible Describes two substances that can mix to form a homogeneous mixture or solution.

Homogeneous mixture A mixture where the components are uniformly distributed, also known as a solution.

Heterogeneous mixture A mixture where the components are not uniformly distributed, indicating a solute is not dissolved.

Intermolecular forces Forces that mediate interaction between molecules, affecting solubility and miscibility.

Ion-dipole The strongest intermolecular force, occurring between ionic compounds and polar molecules.

Hydrogen bonding A strong type of dipole-dipole interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.

Dipole-dipole An intermolecular force between polar covalent molecules, where positive and negative ends attract.

London dispersion forces Weak intermolecular forces present in all molecules, dominant in nonpolar covalent compounds.

Polarity A property of molecules with uneven distribution of charges, affecting solubility and miscibility.

Solution A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved by a solvent.

Ionic compounds Compounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces, often exhibiting ion-dipole interactions.

Polar covalent compounds Compounds with polar bonds due to unequal sharing of electrons, exhibiting dipole-dipole forces.

Nonpolar covalent compounds Compounds with equal sharing of electrons, primarily exhibiting London dispersion forces.