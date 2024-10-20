Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions Flashcards
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions
- SolubilityA chemical property indicating a solute's ability to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture.
- MiscibleDescribes two substances that can mix to form a homogeneous mixture or solution.
- Homogeneous mixtureA mixture where the components are uniformly distributed, also known as a solution.
- Heterogeneous mixtureA mixture where the components are not uniformly distributed, indicating a solute is not dissolved.
- Intermolecular forcesForces that mediate interaction between molecules, affecting solubility and miscibility.
- Ion-dipoleThe strongest intermolecular force, occurring between ionic compounds and polar molecules.
- Hydrogen bondingA strong type of dipole-dipole interaction occurring when hydrogen is bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
- Dipole-dipoleAn intermolecular force between polar covalent molecules, where positive and negative ends attract.
- London dispersion forcesWeak intermolecular forces present in all molecules, dominant in nonpolar covalent compounds.
- PolarityA property of molecules with uneven distribution of charges, affecting solubility and miscibility.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved by a solvent.
- Ionic compoundsCompounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces, often exhibiting ion-dipole interactions.
- Polar covalent compoundsCompounds with polar bonds due to unequal sharing of electrons, exhibiting dipole-dipole forces.
- Nonpolar covalent compoundsCompounds with equal sharing of electrons, primarily exhibiting London dispersion forces.
- Like dissolves likeA principle stating that substances with similar polarities or intermolecular forces are likely to be miscible.