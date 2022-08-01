Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Solutions are homogeneous mixtures that result from the dissolving of a solute by a solvent.
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1
Recall, Solubility is a chemical property that deals with ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 1
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 2
In the Theory of Likes Dissolve Likes the solvent can only completely dissolve the solute if they share same Intermolecular Forces and/or Polarity.
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 2
Indicate the most important type of intermolecular attraction responsible for solvation in the following solution:
Methanol, CH3OH, dissolved in ethanol, CH3CH2OH
Which of the following solutes will most readily dissolve in H2O?
Two pure chemical substance are likely to mix and form a solution if:
Which of the following statements is/are true?
I. The hydrocarbon methane (CH4) will dissolve completely in acetone (CH3COCH3).
II. Ammonia (NH3) will form a heterogeneous mixture with carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).
III. Pentane (C5H12) will form a homogeneous mixture with carbon tetrabromide (CBr4).
IV. Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).
- When lithium chloride dissolves in water, the temperature of the solution increases. Which diagram represents ...
- This figure shows the interaction of a cation with surrounding water molecules. (b) Which of the following e...
- In which solvent does sodium acetate 1CH COONa2 have the highest solubility (a) Acetone CH3OCH3 (b) Methanol (...
- Consider two ionic solids, both composed of singly charged ions, that have different lattice energies. (b) If...
- Which diagram best represents a liquid–liquid emulsion such as milk? The colored balls represent different liq...
- Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction (Section 11.2) that should be most important in each of the fo...
- Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction (Section 11.2) that should be most important in each of the fo...
- Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction (Section 11.2) that should be most important in each of the fo...
- Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction (Section 11.2) that should be most important in each of the fo...
- Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solu...
- Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solu...
- Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solu...
- An ionic compound has a very negative ∆Hsoln in water (b) Which term would you expect to be the largest negat...
- When ammonium chloride dissolves in water, the solution becomes colder. (b) Why does the solution form?
- When ammonium chloride dissolves in water, the solution becomes colder. (a) Is the solution process exothermic...
- Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane 1C6H142 and heptane 1C7H162, are mixed. (b) Hexane and heptane are miscib...
- Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane 1C6H142 and heptane 1C7H162, are mixed (b) Hexane and heptane are miscibl...
- Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane 1C6H142 and heptane 1C7H162, are mixed. (a) Do you expect ∆Hsoln to be a ...
- KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following stat...
- Oil and water are immiscible. Which is the most likely reason? (a) Oil molecules are denser than water. (b) ...
- Pick an appropriate solvent from Table 13.3 to dissolve each substance. State the kind of intermolecular force...
- Which molecule would you expect to be more soluble in water: CH3CH2CH2OH or HOCH2CH2CH2OH?
- Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in hexane, C6H14:(b) benzene 1C6H62 or glyce...
- For each compound, would you expect greater solubility in water or in hexane? Indicate the kinds of intermolec...
- Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (c) HCl or ethyl chloride 1CH3CH2Cl...
- Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (a) cyclohexane 1C6H122 or glucose ...
- For each compound, would you expect greater solubility in water or in hexane? Indicate the kinds of intermolec...
- If a single 5-g block of NaCl is placed in water, it dissolves slowly, but if 5 g of powdered NaCl is placed i...
- When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? W...
- When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. c. Sketch a qualitative energy d...
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) The solubility of most gases in water decreases as the t...
- When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. b. What can you conclude about t...
- When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium...
- Which would you expect to have the larger hydration energy, SO42- or ClO4-? Explain.
- Classify the strongest type of intermolecular force in the follow- ing interactions: solvent–solvent, solvent–...
- Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form hom...
- Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homog...
- Predict whether the solubility of butane, C4H10, is greater in water or benzene, C6H6.
- Arrange the following compounds in order of their expected increasing solubility in water: Br2, KBr, toluene (...
- Look at the solubility graph in Figure 13.7, and estimate which member of each of the following pairs has the ...
- Water is a good solvent for many substances. What is the molecular basis for this property, and why is it sign...
- Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase...
- Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The ad...
- The “free-base” form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H22ClNO4) are shown belo...
- A supersaturated solution of sucrose (C12H22O11) is made by dissolving sucrose in hot water and slowly letting...
- The solubility of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) in water at 25 °C is 1.2 g>L. The solubility of chloroform (...
- A series of anions is shown below: The anion on the far right is called “BARF” by chemists, as its common abb...
- Compounds like sodium stearate, called “surfactants” in general, can form structures known as micelles in wate...