General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Table of contents
14. Solutions

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces

Solutions are homogeneous mixtures that result from the dissolving of a solute by a solvent.

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
1
concept

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
now, before we can talk about solutions and how it relates soluble itty in the inter molecular forces first recall that solid ability is a chemical property, and it deals with the ability of a saw you to become dissolved in a solvent. Now, another term for being dissolved is meaning miss a bill. That means the two things will mix together. Now a solution itself represents a homogeneous mixture that is created when a solvent dissolves a solvent. Now, not all solids can be dissolved by a solvent. In those situations, we say we have a hetero genius mixture, so a heterogeneous mixture is created when a solvent cannot dissolve a solid. So just keep these terms in mind when we're talking about Saudi ability into molecular forces and how they relate to the idea of solutions. So homogenous mixture is another term for a solution where a solid and solvent has successfully been mixed together

Recall, Solubility is a chemical property that deals with ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent.

2
example

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
The following table represents a saw. The ability of a few non poor gasses in water at 25°C under a total pressure of 1.0 atmospheres based on the information provided what is the most likely saw ability value of F two. So if we take a look here we have N202 and F2 and two has a solid ability of 20.6 million. Mueller 02 has 1.2 million Mueller and F two is what we need to find. If you look on your periodic table, you'll see that nitrogen is in group five. A oxygen is in group six A. And then fleury is in group seven a. From the pattern that we see going from nitrogen to oxygen, we can see that the Saudi ability is increasing. Okay, now, this partly is due to the fact that oxygen, uh oh, two ways more than end, too. And therefore it's going to be more soluble Because it connects to ideas such as saw Inter Molecular Forces. Now here, we're going to say that going from end to to go to the mass is increasing. So our Saudi ability increases and we can see that it increases by a lot. It goes from .6 to 1.2. Following this pattern, we should expect the slide ability to keep on increasing if we go from 022 f two. So we should expect the saw the ability to be higher than 1.2. Which means that a and B around Now we're going for an end to the does a big increase. So we should expect that continued pattern. There should be a big increase. Going from 02 to F to C wouldn't work because going from 1.2 to 1.3 is not a big enough increase. So the best answer here would be option D 4.2 million Mueller for the Saudi ability of F two.
3
concept

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
under the theory of likes dissolves lights. We say here that compounds with the same inter molecular force which I'm going to abbreviate as I m f and or polarity will dissolve into each other to form a solution. Remember, a solution is what our solitude is successfully dissolved by a solvent. Now here we have our different types of inter molecular forces, the types of compounds that has that as their major force and then whether that forces polar or non polar. So I a disciple, is the strongest of the inter molecular forces. It is the major force of ionic compounds I and I pull itself represents a polar force. So we're gonna see here that this is Ionic and it is a polar into molecular force. Next strongest is hydrogen bonding, which is just a special type of diet cola, diet cola, bonding. Okay, so just keep that in mind. So hydrogen bonding happens as the major force for compounds containing hydrogen directly connected to fund f o n. So flooring oxygen or nitrogen. Now, this is also a polar inter molecular force. Dipole dipole is the major force of polar covalin compounds, so it already described the type of compounds that happened as their major force. So it itself has to be a polar into molecular force. Then finally, we have London dispersion forces, also called Van der Waals forces, or just dispersion forces as a whole. Now we're going to say that this force is found in all compounds. It doesn't matter what the compound is. It has some of this in it. But it is the major and only force of non polar Covalin compounds. And since it's the major force of non polar Covalin, compounds in itself is a non polar into molecular force. So again we can look at two different substances if you can tell their polarities. If both are polar, they'll dissolve into each other. If both are non polar will dissolve into each other. That's the idea of like dissolve likes to things that have the same polarity arm Isobel. They will mix together. If one is pulling one is non polar, they will not mix. Let's say that you're looking at two substances and can't tell if they're polar non polar, then try to look at their inter molecular forces if they both have the same inter molecular force, they're going to have the same basic idea of polarity, okay, and again that will reinforce the idea of them being miserable and being able to mix the former solution. So keep this in mind when comparing any two substances to one another.

In the Theory of Likes Dissolve Likes the solvent can only completely dissolve the solute if they share same Intermolecular Forces and/or Polarity. 

4
example

Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
identify the inter molecular forces present in both the solvent and solvent and predict whether a solution will form between the two. So here we have 50 g of arsenic Penta chloride placed into 250 g of water. Alright, So first of all, we know that water is our solvent since its large an amount warmer. We know as a polar solvent because it possesses hydrogen bonding. So we're gonna say h bonding now. Arsenic, Penta, chlorine. It's not as obvious what kind of inter Molecular forces has, so we're gonna draw it out. Arsenic is in group five A. So it has five valence electrons. And we're going to say here that the chlorine is in group 78, so they have seven valence electrons. And remember, halogen, when they're not in the center, only makes single bonds. So each one of these chlorine will single bond to the arsenic. And in that way, we'll have our molecular shape for arsenic Penta chloride. If we take a look here, we're gonna know that this is one of our perfect shapes that we've talked about in our earlier topics dealing with molecular polarity because it is a perfect shape. It has the same surrounding elements. It has no long pairs. It's one of the perfect shapes. It is non polar in nature. So we're going to say here that arsenic Penta chloride is non polar and therefore it's inter molecular force would be London Dispersion Forces or Van der Waals forces. Now London dispersion is a non polar force. Hydrogen bonding is a polar force. Their polarities don't match and as a result we cannot form a solution with them. So we've classified what their inter molecular forces are, and we've classified their polarity as a result. And from that we know that no A solution will not form between the two.
5
Problem

Indicate the most important type of intermolecular attraction responsible for solvation in the following solution:

Methanol, CH3OH, dissolved in ethanol, CH3CH2OH

6
Problem

Which of the following solutes will most readily dissolve in H2O?

7
Problem

Two pure chemical substance are likely to mix and form a solution if:

8
Problem

Which of the following statements is/are true?

I. The hydrocarbon methane (CH4) will dissolve completely in acetone (CH3COCH3).

II. Ammonia (NH3) will form a heterogeneous mixture with carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).

III. Pentane (C5H12) will form a homogeneous mixture with carbon tetrabromide (CBr4).

IV. Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).

