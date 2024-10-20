Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz Flashcards
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz
Which statement best explains water’s ability to dissolve covalent compounds?
Water can dissolve covalent compounds due to its polar nature, which allows it to interact with other polar molecules through dipole-dipole interactions.

Which property of water makes it mix well with most solutes?
Water's polarity and ability to form hydrogen bonds make it an excellent solvent for many solutes.

Which statement best describes why water is an effective solvent?
Water is an effective solvent because its polar molecules can interact with and stabilize ions and polar molecules, facilitating their dissolution.

How does water dissolve salt?
The polarity of water molecules and their ability to form hydrogen bonds allow water to dissolve many substances.How does the structure of water affect its ability to act as a solvent?
Water's bent structure and polar nature enable it to form hydrogen bonds and ion-dipole interactions, making it a versatile solvent.What is the principle of 'like dissolves like' in solubility?
The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that substances with similar polarities and intermolecular forces are likely to be miscible and form solutions.What are the types of intermolecular forces relevant to solubility?
The types of intermolecular forces relevant to solubility include ion-dipole, hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.