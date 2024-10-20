Solutions definitions Flashcards
Solutions definitions
- SolutionsHomogeneous mixtures with uniform composition, where solutes dissolve in solvents.
- SoluteThe smaller portion of a solution that is dissolved within the solvent.
- SolventThe larger portion of a solution that dissolves the solute.
- ConcentrationMeasurement of the amount of solute present in a given solution.
- SuspensionsHeterogeneous mixtures with large particles that can settle out due to gravity.
- ColloidsHomogeneous mixtures with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended.
- Homogeneous MixtureA mixture with a uniform composition throughout.
- Heterogeneous MixtureA mixture with a non-uniform composition, where components are distinguishable.
- Particle SizeThe size of particles in a mixture, affecting whether they settle or remain suspended.
- Italian Salad DressingAn example of a suspension with visible particles like oil and herbs.
- MilkAn example of a colloid with suspended fat and protein particles.
- CaseinA protein found in milk that remains suspended in the liquid.
- Fat ParticlesComponents in milk that remain suspended, contributing to its colloidal nature.
- Uniform CompositionA consistent distribution of components throughout a mixture.
- Intermediate ParticlesParticles in colloids that are smaller than those in suspensions but larger than in solutions.