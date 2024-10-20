Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solutions definitions Flashcards

Back
Solutions definitions
1/15
  • Solutions
    Homogeneous mixtures with uniform composition, where solutes dissolve in solvents.
  • Solute
    The smaller portion of a solution that is dissolved within the solvent.
  • Solvent
    The larger portion of a solution that dissolves the solute.
  • Concentration
    Measurement of the amount of solute present in a given solution.
  • Suspensions
    Heterogeneous mixtures with large particles that can settle out due to gravity.
  • Colloids
    Homogeneous mixtures with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A mixture with a uniform composition throughout.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    A mixture with a non-uniform composition, where components are distinguishable.
  • Particle Size
    The size of particles in a mixture, affecting whether they settle or remain suspended.
  • Italian Salad Dressing
    An example of a suspension with visible particles like oil and herbs.
  • Milk
    An example of a colloid with suspended fat and protein particles.
  • Casein
    A protein found in milk that remains suspended in the liquid.
  • Fat Particles
    Components in milk that remain suspended, contributing to its colloidal nature.
  • Uniform Composition
    A consistent distribution of components throughout a mixture.
  • Intermediate Particles
    Particles in colloids that are smaller than those in suspensions but larger than in solutions.