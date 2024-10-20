Solutions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Solutions Homogeneous mixtures with uniform composition, where solutes dissolve in solvents.

Solute The smaller portion of a solution that is dissolved within the solvent.

Solvent The larger portion of a solution that dissolves the solute.

Concentration Measurement of the amount of solute present in a given solution.

Suspensions Heterogeneous mixtures with large particles that can settle out due to gravity.

Colloids Homogeneous mixtures with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended.

Homogeneous Mixture A mixture with a uniform composition throughout.

Heterogeneous Mixture A mixture with a non-uniform composition, where components are distinguishable.

Particle Size The size of particles in a mixture, affecting whether they settle or remain suspended.

Italian Salad Dressing An example of a suspension with visible particles like oil and herbs.

Milk An example of a colloid with suspended fat and protein particles.

Casein A protein found in milk that remains suspended in the liquid.

Fat Particles Components in milk that remain suspended, contributing to its colloidal nature.

Uniform Composition A consistent distribution of components throughout a mixture.