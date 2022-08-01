6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solutions represent homogeneous mixtures made of 2 or more components that form a uniform composition.
solutions represent homogeneous or homogeneous mixtures made of two or more components that form a uniformed composition. Now, when we say uniformed composition, that means that everything mixes perfectly together. So when I take a look at the result, I can't tell which part is which. Everything is mixed perfectly together now, when it comes to solutions, we have portions of it that we need to understand. First, we have our salute. The salute represents the smaller portion of the solution that is dissolved within the solvent. The solvent itself is the part of the solution that is present in the larger amount, and it could dissolve other substances. Concentration is a word that you will hear. Oftentimes, concentration is basically a measurement off the amount off salute that you have present in a given solution. So, speaking about solutions, let's take a look at this solution formation image, the smaller ball there. It's smaller in amount, so it represents our salt in it. This saw you. I'm gonna dunk it into this sol vent. Let's just assume it's water, which is larger and amount. Then you need to realize when you have a saw, you dissolving in a solvent they create a purple solution in this case, which is our solution. So just remember, solutions are homogeneous mixtures, and it's salute added to solvent that helps to create them.
Solutions Example 1
here, it says. If 10 g of sodium chloride is dissolved in 500 miles of water, identify the salute and the solvent. Remember, the Sol Ute is a smaller portion of our solution. It's the quantity that's lower in amount. So here we're going to say that our salute within this question would have to be the 10 g of sodium chloride. And then here the solvent is the larger portion that does the dissolving. The larger portion here is the water, so water here would be are solvent. So within this question are saw yet again. It's sodium chloride and are solvent is water. Together they form our solution.
We just said that solutions represent homogeneous mixtures. And when it comes to mixtures, solutions aren't the only important term to remember. We also have suspensions and colloids. Now, suspensions represent hetero genius mixtures, and in these heterogeneous mixtures we have a large solid particles that have the potential to float within the solvent. Then we have Colloids coy. Lloyd's represent yet another homogenous mixture. The difference now, though in solutions, the particles completely dissolved within our solvent, so they're not easy to see. But in a coal Lloyd there intermediate intermediate lee sized particles that can also float within a solvent. Now, when it comes to their particle sizes, we're gonna say for suspensions. The particles are larger, so they tend to be greater than 500 nanometers in terms of size and for core Lloyd's. They tend to be less than 500 nanometers now because of their increased size, because their larger these particles will eventually settled and they could settle either on the top or on the bottom. Where they settle really depends on the density of the solvent. But all you need to remember is that when it comes to suspensions, the particles being larger means they can eventually settle coy. Lloyd's, though they're particles, are not as large. So these these particles they never settle. They never settle on the top or the bottom. They kind of stay suspended somewhere in the middle of the solvent. Now what a great examples of suspensions and colloids. Well, a great example for suspension could be Italian salad dressing because Italian sound addressing. What do we have? We have oil, we have vinegar. What else do we happens? Vinegar, Vinegar? We have herbs, we have spices. And if you really look at Italian dressing, you can see those particles floating around within the liquid. Examples of colloids we have a great example would be milk. Now, in milk you have suspended within the liquid portion of it. You have like fat cells, fat particles. You have, um, Cassie. And you have a lot of different things that are suspended within the milk itself. And these things are constantly floating within milk. They don't sell on the top or the bottom. All right, so just remember, solutions are homogeneous mixtures. But mixtures also can talk about suspensions and colloids
Suspensions represent heterogenous mixtures with large solute particles. Colloids represent homogenous mixtures with smaller sized solute particles.
Solutions Example 2
here, it says. From the following images, identify a solution, a suspension and a ka Lloyd. Alright, so first of all, let's tackle the easier one. A solution represents a homogeneous mixture. The sauce has perfectly dissolved within the solvent, so you can't tell them apart. That would mean that option B. You can't see the saw you within it because it's been perfectly dissolved. This represents our solution, then we have a N. C. Remember a koi Lloyd because it's heavier particles, it never settles on the top, it's going to sink to the bottom. So C. Would have to represent our core Lloyd and then process of elimination. This one here, the particles are smaller in size and then dispersed throughout the solvent. Some of them are dispersed at the top, the middle and the bottom. This would have to represent our our suspension. So it would be our suspension. Be would be our solution and see would be our call Lloyd.