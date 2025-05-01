Solutions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is a solution in the context of mixtures? A solution is a homogeneous mixture where a solute is dissolved in a solvent, resulting in a uniform composition.

In the alloy bronze, which component acts as the solvent? In bronze, copper acts as the solvent because it is present in the larger amount, while tin is the solute.

What type of mixture is a solution? A solution is a homogeneous mixture.

What is the name for the substance that dissolves in a solution? The substance that dissolves in a solution is called the solute.