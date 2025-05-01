Solutions quiz #3 Flashcards
What is a solution in the context of mixtures? A solution is a homogeneous mixture where a solute is dissolved in a solvent, resulting in a uniform composition. In the alloy bronze, which component acts as the solvent? In bronze, copper acts as the solvent because it is present in the larger amount, while tin is the solute. What type of mixture is a solution? A solution is a homogeneous mixture. How would you classify a solution in terms of mixture type? A solution is classified as a homogeneous mixture. What kind of mixture is a solution? A solution is a homogeneous mixture. What is the name for the substance that dissolves in a solution? The substance that dissolves in a solution is called the solute. What is a saturated solution? A saturated solution is one in which no more solute can dissolve at a given temperature; any additional solute will remain undissolved. What is the substance being dissolved in a solution called? The substance being dissolved in a solution is called the solute. What is the difference between a colloid and a solution? A solution has solute particles that are completely dissolved and not visible, while a colloid has intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended and do not settle out. How many phases does a solution have? A solution has only one phase because it is a homogeneous mixture. What characterizes a concentrated solution? A concentrated solution contains a relatively large amount of solute compared to the amount of solvent. What is a characteristic of a solution? A solution has a uniform composition throughout and appears as a single phase. How is an emulsion different from a solution? An emulsion is a type of colloid where droplets of one liquid are dispersed in another, while a solution is a homogeneous mixture at the molecular level. When is a mixture considered to be a solution? A mixture is considered a solution when it is homogeneous, with the solute completely dissolved in the solvent, resulting in a uniform composition.
