Solutions quiz #3 Flashcards

  • What is a solution in the context of mixtures?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture where a solute is dissolved in a solvent, resulting in a uniform composition.
  • In the alloy bronze, which component acts as the solvent?
    In bronze, copper acts as the solvent because it is present in the larger amount, while tin is the solute.
  • What type of mixture is a solution?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture.
  • What is the name for the substance that dissolves in a solution?
    The substance that dissolves in a solution is called the solute.
  • What is a saturated solution?
    A saturated solution is one in which no more solute can dissolve at a given temperature; any additional solute will remain undissolved.
  • What is the difference between a colloid and a solution?
    A solution has solute particles that are completely dissolved and not visible, while a colloid has intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended and do not settle out.
  • How many phases does a solution have?
    A solution has only one phase because it is a homogeneous mixture.
  • What characterizes a concentrated solution?
    A concentrated solution contains a relatively large amount of solute compared to the amount of solvent.
  • What is a characteristic of a solution?
    A solution has a uniform composition throughout and appears as a single phase.
  • How is an emulsion different from a solution?
    An emulsion is a type of colloid where droplets of one liquid are dispersed in another, while a solution is a homogeneous mixture at the molecular level.
  • When is a mixture considered to be a solution?
    A mixture is considered a solution when it is homogeneous, with the solute completely dissolved in the solvent, resulting in a uniform composition.